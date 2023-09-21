WATCH: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ stars are kissing, slapping butts & “always erect” in new blooper reel

Image Credit: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Amazon Prime Video

It’s been just over a month since Red, White & Royal Blue premiered, becoming a phenomenon for Amazon Prime Video and forever changing the way was say Truvada (shout out to Uma Thurman’s southern-fried President Ellen Claremont).

Directed by Matthew López (The Inheritance) the hit rom-com adapted Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel, bringing the story of “First Son” of the United States Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and British Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) to the screen with flying colors.

But watching the movie over and over and over again isn’t going to magically make a sequel appear—trust us, we’ve tried. Thankfully, López and co. decided to tide us over with a blooper reel that makes us feel butterflies in our stomach like we were watching the movie for the first time.

Oh, excuse us: It’s actually a “Red, White & Blue-per” reel, and you can check it out below.

? RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE BLOOPERS ARE HERE ? pic.twitter.com/t1SpuhqFC6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 20, 2023

Quite a few things to note here, number one being that somehow Zakhar Perez and Galitzine’s chemistry is even more off-the-charts off screen? These two are adorable together, and there are a number of behind-the-scenes moments where their interactions just devolve into giggle fits.

Their bond is especially apparent in the clips where their characters have to make out, including one where, in a moment of spit-swapping passion, things get so heated that they tip over a couch.

But most notable is another kissing session where Zakahr Perez—fully on top of Galitzine—decides to give his co-star a raspberry, which prompts the Brit to slap his butt and joke, “Go back to America!”

Aside from being incredibly hot, eagle-eyed viewers have noted that it’s not from a scene that made the final cut of the movie. Which begs the question: Where can we see the rest of it??? The stans are ready to riot:

What about on the 6th month anniversary re-release the movie with all the deleted scenes added in it!!!! I don’t even care if the movie is 5hrs long I’ll still watch it 🥺🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QM3Yv9ku5i — Tam (@Gallavich_4eva) September 20, 2023

Excuse me…. But I’m gonna need an hour long video of this bit. Thank you very much. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/H70WOS59jY — Vix (@vixbrad) September 20, 2023

Elsewhere in the clip, we get a peek at how they recreated the now-iconic cake toppling scene, which we’re pretty delighted to discover included director López and another crew member standing directly above the guys and dropping cake right onto their faces. We’re sure that was a cathartic moment for the filmmaker!

We also made note of the moment where Galitzine appears to start singing One Direction’s crossover hit, “What Makes Your Beautiful,” but hilariously just repeating the first lyric, “you’re insecure.” Considering the actor’s next role is the romance The Idea Of You with Anne Hathaway—based off a novel that’s rumored to be Harry Styles fan fiction—we’re going to count that as an intentional easter egg.

But the MVP for best moment of the blooper reel? It’s got to be Zakhar Perez saying “always erect,” a clip which we will be recording and re-playing constantly for… no reason at all!

We’re just glad they’re keeping us Red, White & Royal Blue fans fed! Check out a few more of the enthusiastic responses to the bloopers below:

We need the more!! pic.twitter.com/apZ0ZVmLkZ — Danny is dead (@Berechi_) September 20, 2023

Ugh 🥹😭 I love them both. pic.twitter.com/Nqhk2JvEei — Vincent (@VincentDynamo) September 20, 2023

give us the 3 hour ver https://t.co/DoIxBFFlBV pic.twitter.com/M4QpvLxZjG — kim doha’s gf (@hyuninfrenia) September 20, 2023

I had plans for this afternoon. No I’m just to spend the rest of the day watching this. I have zero regrets. — Vix (@vixbrad) September 20, 2023