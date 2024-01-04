Check out that view! Antoni Porowski soaks up the sun on luxurious beach vacation

Baby it’s cold outside, but it’s sweltering where ever Antoni Porowski is vacationing.

The newly single Queer Eye host recently wrapped traveling the world filming his new series No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski only to continue his excursions on a mysterious beach trip over the holidays.

The 39-year-old food expert has been keeping his legions of hungry followers well fed by sharing updates from his sun-soaked getaway.

Antoni took in some Vitamin D and worked on his tan lines while sprawled out on a hotel beach chair.

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

The Netflix hunk looked to be totally in his element rocking dark shades, olive board shorts and a strategically placed red cap from NYC celebrity hotspot Ray’s, which is co-owned by pals Justin Theroux and Succession star Nicholas Braun.

At some point, Antoni ditched the hotel vibes and found a secluded spot on the beach for some much-obliged speedo time.

No doubt his warm-weather sojourn was needed after Antoni traipsed to far-flung locales from London to Borneo as he worked on his National Geographic series that explores travel by centering on the food traditions and culinary experiences of each destination.

For his New Year’s holiday, the Easy Bake Battle host was joined by a female friend as he shared snaps alongside his pal decked out in the hotel’s luxurious robes.

“more of this in ‘24 sans the aspartame,” he captioned the slideshow which made reference to the sugar substitute in his Diet Coke.

He also shared other snaps indulging in spa services after having a mud bath and keeping his fit physique in top form as he did crunches.

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

Antoni appeared to cap off his beach holiday with a shot as he made his way to the airport with multiple carry-on bags. He captioned the Instagram Story with the funny note: “my ‘I refuse to check luggage’ face.”

We can confirm: absolutely no one wants to wait at baggage claim!

credit: Instagram (@antoni)

This was also Antoni’s first vacation since announcing he and fiancé Kevin Harrington had split and called off their impending nuptials.

In November, the handsome duo, who had been together since 2019 and became engaged in 2022, disclosed they had gone their separate ways.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a publicist for Porowski told People. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

Now back from his vacation, Antoni is ready for the upcoming season 8 premiere of Queer Eye.

The series returns to season seven’s location of New Orleans as the fab 5 prepares to say goodbye to co-host Bobby Berk.

In November, Berk announced he was leaving the long-running makeover show and that season 8 would be his last.

Since then, there’s been some drama as to the circumstances surrounding his exit with reports claiming Berk was “asked to leave” because he “wasn’t vibing with the cast.”

While it’s unclear what the case may be, things have now gotten messier as it appears fellow Queer Eye star Tan France has unfollowed Berk on Instagram. Berk has since also unfollowed Tan. Girlies, get it together!

Antoni has so far stayed out of the fray, but we’ll be keeping our queer eye on all the dramz for sure!

Season 8 of Queer Eye starts streaming January 24th on Netflix.