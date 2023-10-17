Antoni Porowski pulls a Ginger Spice and goes solo for fab new TV gig

(Credit: National Geographic/Seong Joon Cho)

Antoni Porowski is ready for his close-up!

For the last five years, the hunky reality star has been mesmerizing audiences with his good looks and fit physique culinary skills as part of the Fab 5 on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye.

Over 65 episodes, Antoni has flaunted his food and wine expertise alongside grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, design diva Bobby Berk, fashionista Tan France, and culture vulture Karamo Brown.

Well, the 39-year-old is now ditching his co-hosts for a new show where he’s the main star.

On Tuesday, National Geographic announced he will be the center of the upcoming food and travel docuseries No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

The show will document as Antoni embarks on an “epic journey to discover the rich heritages of global celebrities by way of their ancestors’ food traditions, techniques and culinary experiences.”

But he won’t get going at it totally alone. On each episode, Antoni will be joined by a different celebrity pal as they travel to places like: South Korea, Germany, Italy, Senegal, and Malaysian Borneo, among others.

Will any of his Queer Eye bros join him on this new journey? Perhaps, but remember he only invited one of his co-hosts to his bachelor party. Drama, henny!

According to the press release, the names of the famous travel buddies will be revealed on Antoni’s socials in the lead-up to the show’s launch.

“Food is such an integral part of understanding who we are and where we come from,” Antoni said in a prepared statement.

“I am so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, alongside some wonderful friends both new and old, traveling the globe, making up for all the times I skipped geography class in high school, to explore food traditions and cultures, and am honored to embark on this journey with National Geographic.”

While Antoni previously diverged from his Fab 5 fam to host the Netflix cooking competition series Easy-Bake Battle (which sadly didn’t actually feature old skool Easy-Bake Ovens!), No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski seems like a much bigger deal.

On his Instagram, Antoni shared his excitement for his latest endeavor and it left some scratching their heads as to what it could mean for the future of Queer Eye.

“There’s nothing I love more than connecting people through food (and convincing @NatGeoTV to fund my world travels tbh) so I’m embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime, freakin’ epic adventure w some friends you might recognize to do just that,” he wrote. “Get ready to re-ignite your appetite for culinary traditions and culture in No Taste Like Home.”

He finished by adding: “Here’s to my next chapter.”

Next chapter?! Is the old chapter done? Does that mean he’s pulling a Ginger Spice and leaving Queer Eye? Is Queer Eye coming back for another season?

The reality is unclear. While none of the Queer Eye guys have announced their exit from the group, Netflix has still yet to renew the hit series for an 8th season.

Season 7 premiered in May, so new episodes wouldn’t be expected for at least another year.

In the meantime, all of the guys have had side projects going on for a while.

Tan co-hosts Netflix’s Next in Fashion, JVN recently hosted a TV adaptation of his podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo has his eponymous daytime talk show, and Bobby just released his new book Right at Home: Good Design Is Right for the Mind.

The gays are booked and busy! Get them queer coins, y’all!

While a premiere date for No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski has yet to be announced, let’s gorge on more delicious photos of Antoni from his and his fiancé’s social media pages: