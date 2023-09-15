Just one ‘Queer Eye’ star was invited to Antoni Porowski’s bachelor party: “The shade!”

It sounds like the invite list for Antoni Porowski‘s bachelor party was a little lacking in the Fab Five department.

The Queer Eye star, who announced his engagement to longtime partner Kevin Harrington last year, shared snaps from his bachelor party on Instagram on Sunday.

The star-studded affair in scenic Blackberry Mountain in Walland, Tennessee featured a who’s-who of A-listers: model Gigi Hadid, Orange is the New Black‘s Reema Sampat, Tony-winning composer Benji Pasek, and even Christian Coulson who played young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. (Is he… you know? 💅) And just Tan France.

As it turns out, the rest of Antoni’s Queer Eye co-stars were not in attendance because… they were not invited.

Karamo Brown spilled the tea on Andy Cohen‘s radio show. “Bobby [Berk] was not invited, I was not invited, and Jonathan [Van Ness] was not invited,” he explained. “Just Tan [France] was invited. The shade!”

That being said, Karamo told our fave gossip king there’s no hard feelings. “When it comes to events like that, family things, weddings, it costs money, so I don’t take offense to it,” he said.

Still, Cohen was quick to point out those expenses don’t necessarily apply at “a bachelor party where you’re glamping.” However, Karamo insisted that he “didn’t take any shade to it.”

Moreover, when asked if the Fab Five will presumably be invited to Porowski’s wedding, Brown said, “I assume so, but if we were not, I would be okay.”

Even though the men share a great dynamic on screen, it seems like they’re very understanding of each other’s lifestyles. For that reason, Brown even admitted he “would not” invite Porowski to his own bachelor party.

“I drink, I’m doing a shroom,” he explained. “I’m … you know, having a good time and he’s not. He’s sober, so I’m not gonna invite you girls so that you can be over in the corner sober.”

It seems the other Fab Five members weren’t tiffed either.

Berk even commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” on Antoni’s bach photos, while JVN replied with a snappy, “👯‍♀️❤️” on France’s IG photo dump.

Regardless of its guest list, we’re sure Porowski and Harrington will have a top-notch wedding, albeit on their own terms.

“We’re part of the queer community, so we kind of get to make our own rules,” Porowski told People of their nontraditional approach. “We get to make our own choices.”

In May, the couple said they were “hoping” for a 2024 date. And considering Antoni just wrapped his bach weekend, we assume the couple will exchange nuptials sooner rather than later.

Though don’t expect some high profile announcement. “We’re not very, like, ultra-grandiose,” Porowski said.

As for Queer Eye, the makeover show premiered its seventh season back in May but Netflix has yet to reveal if it will return for an eighth.