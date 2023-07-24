Antoni Porowski and his fiancé celebrate 4 years of flashing their matching His & His six-packs

Barbie may be having a moment, but real-life Ken dolls Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are in it to win it for the long haul.

The Queer Eye star and his handsome husband-to-be have been very busy planning their wedding, traveling to exotic locales, and flaunting their twinning musculature wherever possible, but still found some time to honor a milestone in their relationship.

They really know how to stomach each other:

Taking to social media, the 39-year-old reality hunk shared throwback images and video from the duo’s first vacation in order to wish Harrington a happy 4th anniversary since they first began dating.

The visuals were from a gorgeous hiking trip and saw the couple trekking over a footbridge suspended between two mountain ridges. In one photo, Porowski could be seen kneeling behind Harrington amidst the awe-inspiring natural vista.

“On our first trip together a lil less than four years ago I got down on one knee in jest (last slide)- I guess there’s a grain of truth in every joke after all. happy IV Kev,” Porowski captioned the slideshow.

Harrington commented on the post by making fun of himself and wrote, “The fact that you proposed after seeing me jump like that is simply shocking.”

The 33-year-old freelance brand strategy director returned the well-wishes with his own post commemorating their anniversary.

“4 years of me looking like a confused growth coming out of your left shoulder 👾 happy anniversary and thanks for not having me surgically removed yet,” Harrington captioned a slideshow of images in which he’s always standing behind Porowski.

If you’re doing the math, Porowski and Harrington got together in July 2019. They took the romance up a notch by getting engaged in November 2022.

Earlier this year, the pair said they were taking the pending nuptials slowly and were not in a rush to tie the knot.

“We’re trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly,” Porowski told People. “Because it’s so much to consider and there’s so many different moving parts.”

“We’re hoping for 2024,” the Netflix foodie said of a possible wedding date. “That’s kind of a goal right now.”

Regardless of when they officially say “I do,” check out all the sizzling reasons why Antoni and Kevin are ab-solutely perfect for each other: