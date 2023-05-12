Antoni Porowski spills tea on wedding planning with his gorgeous fiancé & reveals his bridezilla moment

As if planning a wedding isn’t stressful enough, Antoni Porowski has to deal with the added pressure that comes with being part of a show that executes beautiful lifestyle makeovers week after week, so the expectations for throwing a flawless event are that much higher.

Back in November, the Queer Eye star got engaged to his superhandsome boyfriend of more than three years, Kevin Harrington.

To say they make a beautiful couple is an understatement.

Now six months after becoming fiancés, Porowski and Harrington are easing into planning their perfect wedding and attempting to not get overwhelmed.

“We’re trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly,” Porowski told People. “Because it’s so much to consider and there’s so many different moving parts.”

And while coordinating all the different factors that go into a wedding can be a staggering undertaking, the grooms-to-be are at least not feeling boxed in by the burden of having to follow society’s heteronormative rules for their ceremony.

“We’re part of the queer community, so we kind of get to make our own rules,” the 39-year-old added. “We get to make our own choices.”

Which is fantastic, but if you’ve ever been to a gay wedding you know how high the bar has been set by us queers. If you don’t have a choreographed group number, a drag queen performance, and an Instagrammable venue you might as well scrap it all and just elope at the Little White Chapel in Vegas! But even then, you’ll need a Kardashian to officiate. We can’t win!

Although Porowski didn’t divulge if there would be any extravagant entertainment, he was very clear at what he definitely won’t be having at his nuptials.

“We know what we don’t want. We’re not very, like, ultra-grandiose,” he told the outlet. “And I’ve been to some beautiful weddings but I always kind of get nervous when I see a shocking amount of flowers that were flown in overnight on a plane from, like, Holland. As beautiful as they are, it’s like, I feel too weird having that much stuff just for one day.”

Despite claiming to want to keep the affair on the modest side, there is one aspect of the wedding that will definitely be bringing out his inner bridezilla.

“Am I going to be a complete nut job in regards to food? Absolutely!” he shared. We’d expect nothing else from the Fab Five’s food and wine expert.

Luckily, Porowksi and Harrington have some time to work out all the logistics as they aren’t planning to tie the knot for a while longer. “We’re hoping for 2024,” Porowski said in regards to nailing down a wedding date. “That’s kind of a goal right now.”

We’re pretty confident that whatever they decide it will be one impressive – and very attractive – extravaganza.

For the moment, Porowski can take a break from all the wedding regalia and revel in the launch of Season 7 of Queer Eye, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch the show’s trailer below and then check out more enviable photos of Porowski and Harrington from their social feeds: