Furs & Kim K & Shania, oh my! Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton’s wedding pics need to be seen to be believed

credit: Instagram

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s quickie Las Vegas wedding was even more insane than you may have thought.

As we previously reported, The White Lotus actor got hitched to the celebrity hairstylist during a secret ceremony at the infamous Little White Chapel after flying private with Kim Kardashian to attend Usher’s concert at the Park MGM. You know, as one does on a typical Saturday night.

Now specifics of the pair’s wild wedding night have come into focus.

On Wednesday, Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39, shared photos from the ceremony and an understated affair it was not.

In lieu of classic suits, the grooms wore matching ensembles consisting of black Chewbacca-esque furs, leather pants, and shiny disco shirts. In their defense, this does count as Vegas black tie.

And while we knew Kardashian was a witness to the couple’s walk down the aisle during their weekend romp through Sin City, the pics revealed she actually officiated the vow exchange. That’s Minister Kardashian to you!

As if hearing Kanye West’s ex-wife pronounce you husband and husband wasn’t bizarre enough, the afterparty featured a serenade by country superstar Shania Twain singing her 1998 hit “You’re Still the One.” Fun fact: Gage was three when the song was first released.

Check out the Gage-Appleton wedding flex here:

Appleton posted the slideshow with the caption, “We did it” and included the ring emoji. While Gage shared the same photos, he quoted a line from Nicki Minaj’s song “Only” and wrote, “ring finger where the rock is.”

The duo’s whirlwind romance culminated with saying “I do” just nine weeks after first stirring up dating rumors with photos from their Mexican vacation in February. While that may seem very fast, we don’t know when they first got together.

A few weeks later, after making red carpet appearances together, both separately disclosed they were dating and in love with each other during interviews on different talk shows.

With fans barely able to catch their breath over the confirmation, reports surfaced earlier this month claiming they were engaged and had reportedly already picked out rings. After about a three-week engagement, the boys made honest men of each other this weekend.

While it’s unclear if their Vegas wedding was planned or one of those spur of the moment nuptials ala Britney Spears and what’s his name in 2004, one thing’s for sure, Gage and Appleton already have Brit Brit beat as her first marriage lasted a mere 55 hours. Win!

Well, now that Gage and Appleton have confirmed they made their love a legal union, all eyes move on to what over-the-top location will be the site of their honeymoon. Stay tuned!