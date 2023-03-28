Lukas Gage says he needed Chris Appleton to “tame” him

Lukas Gage on Today (YouTube)

Lukas Gage was one of the guests on Today yesterday. The hosts asked him about his career and his rise to fame on shows such as The White Lotus and You.

Gage, 27, revealed he often writes to industry insiders that he admires to express a hope of working with them. He says he began to do this when he was just 12 years old by writing to the casting director of Donnie Darko!

However, the talk then got more personal. Gage was asked about his “phenomenal” hair, which was looking a little shorter and tidier for yesterday’s appearance.

Gage was told the show had celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton scheduled to appear later this week: “What do you think he would think about your hair?” asked one of the hosts.

“I think the mane needed to be tamed,” quipped Gage, before adding, “I also needed to be tamed.”

Gage was then happy to confirm his relationship with the well-known stylist to the stars.

“I feel very happy. And very lucky. And very much in love.”

The hosts then showed a selection of photos of Gage and Appleton together. Some are vacation snaps from Appleton’s Instagram account.

“We have fun together. We go on adventures,” said Gage. “He’s the best.”

The hosts then suggested Gage come back later in the week when Appleton appears and he said “Yeah!”.

It’s unknown how and when Gage and Appleton met. Their relationship first became public last month. They both shared photos from a vacation trip to Mexico.

Then, on March 8th, the two men posed together on the red carpet at a Vanity Fair event.

Last week, Appleton posted several photos of him and Gage to Instagram, calling him “The apple of my eye.”