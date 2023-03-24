Lukas Gage invites boyfriend Chris Appleton to “bake me into a pie”

(@chrisappleton1/Instagram)

White Lotus and You actor Lukas Gage may have been a little coy at first in publicly revealing his relationship with celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, but there’s no holding them back now.

Appleton shared a collection of photos of himself and Gage, 27, to Instagram yesterday. He captioned the photo dump, “The apple of my eye.”

Gage responded to the “Apple of my eye” comment” by saying, “Bake me into a pie.” He then added, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

News of Gage and Appleton’s relationship first became public last month. They both shared photos from a vacation trip to Mexico. Appleton, 39, is an out gay man, but Gage has not stated his sexuality publicly, so they may have just been there as friends. However, the photos certainly led many people to assume they were dating.

Gage later spoke to the New York Times about the rumors, saying, “If [people] want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

On March 8th, the two men posed together on the red carpet at a Vanity Fair event.

Then, on March 15th, Appleton disclosed he was in love and in a relationship during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Listen, I’m very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he told Barrymore, before adding, “Here’s to love.”

The show then flashed up a photo of him and Gage in Mexico, prompting Appleton to add, “Yeah, that’s Lukas. That’s in Mexico.”

Gage may not have defined his sexuality but it seems clear: Appleton is his man.