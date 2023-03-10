in quotes

Lukas Gage kinda sorta addresses those gay relationship rumors

By

 If [people] want to think that, they can.

I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.

It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.

Lukas Gage speaking to the New York Times about rumors that he’s dating celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.