Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are wasting no time & have taken their relationship to a new level

credit: Getty Images

Things are moving along at warp speed for Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

It’s been less than two months since The White Lotus star and the celebrity hairstylist first ignited our social feeds with photos of their Mexican vacation and got the romance rumor mill working overtime.

And it was only three weeks ago that Appleton finally confirmed said rumors by acknowledging he was in love and in a relationship with Gage during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Gage, 27, then returned the favor by declaring he was also “very much in love” with Appleton, 39, on the Today show last week.

Well, now the hunky duo are getting ready to take their same-sex affection down the aisle and are reportedly secretly engaged.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source told Us Weekly. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

Apparently, the pair’s close pals don’t think the speed in which the relationship is progressing is any sort of red flag.

“Friends think they are a great couple,” the source added to the outlet. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Neither Gage nor Appleton has yet to officially comment on the engagement reports or any future wedding details.

While it’s been less than 60 days since the world first became aware of their closeness, it’s still unclear when exactly they met or began their whirlwind romance.

Regardless, Gage and Appleton have not been shy about proudly showing off their relationship at events and have made two red carpet appearances together.

On March 8th, the two posed for photographers at a Vanity Fair Event. Then on March 21st, the hotties had the flashbulbs popping at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles.

Gage continues to ride a wave of professional success following his headline-making turn on The White Lotus and Netflix hit You. He also co-stars and co-wrote the upcoming queer dark comedy “Down Low.” The raunchy film also features Zachary Quinto, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Broadway legend Audra McDonald.

Meanwhile, Appleton, who has worked on the tresses of A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, routinely shows off his hair magic on the Today show.

The busy lovers will soon have to factor in wedding planning into their hectic schedules.

Congratulations to the future husbands!

In the meantime, here’s a glimpse of their matching His & His abs: