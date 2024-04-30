Former Mr. Gay Universe Paul “Stumpy” Davies makes history for disabled queer representation with his latest gig

Image Credit: x, @paul_stumpy

Back in 2017, Welsh actor-TV journalist-activist Paul Davies made history when he was named Mr. Gay Wales—he was the first-ever disabled winner of the annual male beauty pageant.

But he didn’t stop there: Davies went on to make history all over again when he was crowned Mr. Gay Universe!

First Wales, then the universe—what could Davies possibly conquer next?

How about a little local television?!

This month, Welsh network S4C announced its popular newsmagazine show Heno was returning with an all new look and new presenters, including Davies as one of its man-on-the-street reporters.

With the new gig, Davies became the–you guessed it—first disabled person to host the local-access television series. Now he gets to share his joy and his advocacy for the disabled LGBTQ+ community with a whole new audience.

Image Credit: Paul Davies on ‘Heno,’ S4c

Born without a left hand, Davies grew up in the ’80s in a small mining community in South Wales, where many were fighting for their right to work. As a disabled young man coming to terms with his sexuality, he learned early on what it meant to push through adversity, but it took him a while to recognize just how many barriers he was facing.

“Growing up was difficult sometimes, and I’ve faced my share of discrimination and stereotyping,” he told the BBC in 2022. “One moment that has stuck with me was a teacher telling me that my disability would hold me back from achieving my life and career ambitions. For me, I’m a very confident person now, but I wasn’t always like that and having specialized support would have really helped me when I was starting out.”

Interestingly, Davies has said coming out was easy compared what he’s continually had to go through in terms of proving people wrong about his disability. One way he’s learned to cope is by leaning in, proudly giving himself the nickname “Stumpy” and disarming everyone he meets with a sense of humor.

Still, he’s acutely aware of how he might be perceived because of his disability, even—or especially—within gay spaces:

“Sometimes even now when I go out onto a new scene I feel as if I’m starting again and think, ‘Oh god, here come the questions,’ ” he shared with Attitude in 2017. “People automatically label me that I can’t do this or that, and I have to go through the whole stage of proving them wrong again. But now I realize that’s just a lack of education and people need to open their eyes a little bit.”

And opening eyes is exactly what Davies has done with his career—and hopes to do more of moving forward with his platform at Heno.

“I want to give some inspiration to people with visible disabilities and say, ‘Look, you can do it. You can do this, you can make a difference. Don’t hide away, don’t put your hand in your pocket because you feel somebody’s gonna judge you—show it. Be proud of who you are.’ That’s the same thing with sexuality, that’s what it’s all about.”

For his first segment with the new show, Davies shared a bit of his origin story, traveling back to his hometown to visit with his mom, a few of his favorite places, and young students at the school he once attended.

Now, unless you speak Welsh, you won’t be able to understand much of it, though Heno did at least provide a teaser clip with subtitles—plus, Davies’ unfettered charm shines through no matter what language you speak.

Wherever this new gig might take him next—from Wales to the universe!—we’ll be excited to follow along with Paul Davies’ journey as he continues to be a bright beacon of positivity for the disabled LGBTQ+ community.

