Michael Gunning celebrates turning 30 with a sun-soaked dream trip to the Maldives

As an elite swimmer, Michael Gunning has traveled to many countries. But there was always one place on his bucket list: the Maldives, widely considered one of the most beautiful tropical destinations in the world.

So when Gunning was thinking of where to spend his 30th birthday, there was only one place on his mind. He took his mom to the picturesque islands, and lived out his travel fantasy.

Sounds like a pretty good way to celebrate a milestone, don’t you think?

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“It’s always been my dream to visit the island… and I decided I didn’t want to spend my 30th birthday anywhere else (& I’m not going to wait for my honeymoon 😉),” he posted on Instagram. “Bring on the memories!”

And it certainly seems like memories are being made. Gunning and his mum touched down three days ago, and have been exploring the breathtaking scenery ever since.

They also appear to be staying at a gorgeous resort. Sometimes life can feel small, even for those who live in major cities. Visiting someplace like the Maldives has a way of putting emotions like frustration and ennui into perspective.

The world is so vast. Just look at that clear-blue sky, and the water to match!

Only 30 years old, Gunning has already lived an incredible life. He represented the U.K. and Jamaica during his 16-year swimming career, in which he set eight national records, won three British titles and two world championships.

Though he was born in the U.K., he made his splash on the international swimming scene while representing Jamaica, his father’s home country. Quickly, he became the most accomplished swimmer in the Caribbean island’s history. Gunning holds the country’s records for the 200-meter butterfly and 200- and 400-meter freestyle events.

But that doesn’t mean his life was easy.

Jamaica is one of the most homophobic countries on earth, and gay relations are illegal. With that dark reality in mind, Gunning was understandably trepidatious about coming out. He knew there was a real chance it could jeopardize his safety.

But he couldn’t stay closeted any longer. He made his big announcement through an unorthodox medium: reality TV. Gunning publicly came out in 2018 on the LGBTQ+ British dating show, The Bi Life.

Gunning still competed for Jamaica following the episode, though he received threats from his fellow countrymen. He told Queerty the positive messages he received, of which there were many, kept him going.

“It’s always tough speaking about certain topics whilst being in the public eye, but it was important for me to come out when I did, as it was the missing piece of puzzle in my life,” he said.

“Receiving so much hate online was incredibly tough, but the positive messages really got me through the darkness and showed me that I was never alone. The light always outshines the darkness if we stick together and shine as one, and it felt great that I was inspiring so many people all around the world by just being me.”

Since retiring from swimming four years ago, Gunning has only increased his visibility. He works as a TV personality and host in Britain, and is a regular on the red carpet seen.

This summer, he’s going to be an ambassador for the Pride House at the Paris Olympics.

“The Olympics is all about bringing people together, and I hope to help inspire, educate and empower everyone who arrives in Paris ready for the biggest sporting event in the world,” he told Attitude Mag.

Despite those huge accomplishments, Gunning still feels a bit listless. He opened up about his state of mind in a video commemorating his 30th bday, with a closing message of gratitude.

“Today is my 30th birthday. I’ve taken mum to the Maldives to celebrate with me,” he writes over clips of their special trip together. “I wanted to come for my honeymoon… but it feels forever away! I feel forever single. I’m still not sure on my career path. I feel like I should have my life together more. But right now… I’m happy!”

We’ll cheers to that! 🥂

It’s not surprising that Gunning, a lifelong athlete, carries a special affinity for the Maldives. The South Asian Pacific islands are known for their water activities, from wakeboarding to jet skiing.

Comprised of more than 1,200 separate islands, the Maldives are full of crystal-clear lagoons, white-sand beaches and jaw-dropping marine life.

We should mention: though LGBTQ+ tourists are considered safe at most private islands, resorts and hotels, the Maldives are under Sharia Law, which criminalizes homosexuality. But first-hand accounts from queer travelers indicate resort areas are welcoming to LGBTQ+ folx and couples.

“I was there in November and there were a few same-sex couples there, no one cared,” somebody said.

“Husband and I had our honeymoon at the [JW Marriott] a couple years ago. No one bats an eye,” added another commenter.

It’s apparent that Gunning is enjoying a similar experience. The islands look like a tropical heaven.

There’s no saying he can’t return for his honeymoon as well 😉.