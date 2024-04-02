Luis Sandoval shows off his 5 inch inseams on sizzling trip to Colombia with his husband

Luis Sandoval took a break from his gig hosting Univision’s Spanish-language morning show ¡Despierta América! to go on an epic tour of Colombia and it’s giving us a serious case of wanderlust.

The 43-year-old and his husband Renato Pérez shared snaps from their gorgeous vacation as they visited some of the South American country’s most enviable locales like Bogota, Medellín, Guatapé and Santa Marta.

An outing to the pristine beaches of Tayrona National Park near Santa Marta proved a perfect excursion for flaunting their colorful 5 inch inseams.

After getting all that vitamin D, the husbands, who have been married since 2021, got their cardio in by scaling El Peñón de Guatapé (The Rock of Guatapé), a granite rock landmark that towers more than 650 feet from its base.

To reach the summit, Luis and Renato climbed the 708 steps built into the side of the impressive formation.

The feat was especially harrowing for Luis as he noted his fear of heights in the caption. However, the views made the entire journey more than worth it in the end.

Their visit to Bogota included more fabulous vistas, exquisite local art and tons of delicious food.

While Medellín (one, two, cha cha cha, if you will) featured a must-see visit to the vibrant hillside community of Comuna 13.

Born in Mexico, Luis has been working for Univision since 2005 and has been a correspondent on ¡Despierta América! for nearly 15 years.

In addition to his television duties, he also hosts the daily radio show “Buena Vibra” on K-Love 107.5 in Los Angeles.

In 2018, Luis came out as a gay on National Coming Out Day during a broadcast of ¡Despierta América! The moment was a huge step personally but also for queer representation in Spanish-language media.

“Today is a very important day for me, today I decide to share my story publicly,” Luis said. “I am gay, I am happy, I am a full person, respected, I think respectable, and I do not live in the closet, my family knows, my friends know, and I have a partner with whom I am happy.”

The seasoned journalist was also joined on stage by his very supportive mother.

He added: “If I cry, it is because it is very exciting for me because I felt that I needed to come to talk with more people who feel trapped, who do not know what is happening to them.”

After dating for years, Luis and Renato married in June 2021 in a gorgeous seaside ceremony surrounded by friends and family in Puerto Vallarta.

Renato is a licensed therapist and shares Luis’ passion for travel.

Scroll down for more photos of Luis and Renato living their best married life together …