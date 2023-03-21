Luis Sandoval shows off his swim trunks, dance moves, and manspread in Puerto Vallarta

Univision reporter Luis Sandoval recently posted some snaps from his vacation in Mexico and we’re suddenly feeling muy caliente.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old hit the beach (and the streets!) in Puerto Vallarta with husband Renato Perez, who he married in 2021, for some fun in the sun. He later shared pics of the trip (and his very colorful swim trunks) on Instagram…

Sandoval also posted a video of himself and Perez dancing to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” in their hotel suite.

Looks like they had a great time!

Sandoval has been a host on Despierta America since 2005. He came out as gay on National Coming Out Day in 2018.

“I do not live in the closet,” Luis, who is originally from Mexico, said during a live broadcast. “My family knows it. I have a partner that I am happy with, and if I cry it is because this moment is very emotional for me.”

And we’ve pretty much been crushing on him ever since.

While you’re here, scroll down for even more pics from both Sandoval and Perez’s Instagram pages…