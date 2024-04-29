These muscle daddies on ‘House Hunters’ have got all the gays wondering the same exact thing

The real estate market in Austin, Texas is scorching hot, especially if you’re a competitive bodybuilder looking for a new home with the help of your equally buff “friend.”

HGTV’s iconic home series House Hunters has been helping people and couples find their dream home for nearly 25 years since launching in 1999.

While the series has aired thousands of episodes, it’s a particularly handsome duo from 2019 that currently has gays wanting to know more about these prospective homebuyers.

The official House Hunters TikTok account recently shared clips from a long-forgotten episode from season 163 (yes, you read that correctly) entitled “Pumped to Purchase in Austin,” which centers on a ripped University of Texas assistant professor named Mike, who is also a competitive bodybuilder.

“Now is the time to buy for me because my job situation is really stable,” Mike said in clip. “I really love Austin, it’s really great.”

To help him navigate the process, the scholarly Adonis has brought along his “friend/designer” named Jordan. Now Mike and Jordan are not a couple, but they do have a penchant for fitted shirts, high and tight fade haircuts and scruffy beards.

Mike also divulged the reason he’s looking for his own place is that he’s currently “living with a roommate in an apartment.” Wait a minute!

OK, so there’s no reason to question Mike’s story, but gays of a certain age will raise an eyebrow at the notion of a man mentioning their “roommate” as it harks back to less inclusive (and safe) times when that was code for romantic partner.

Could Mike and Jordan be boyfriend twins? Inquiring minds want to know!!

Although neither Mike nor Jordan discuss their sexuality on the episode, the House Hunters account couldn’t help mention their muscle daddy likeness by captioning the clip: “They could say they’re brothers and I wouldn’t question it.”

@househunters Pumped to Purchase in Austin – pt. 1 They could say they’re brothers and I wouldn’t question it | S163E09 | HGTV HouseHunters HouseHunting Austin Realestate ? original sound – hgtvhousehunters – hgtvhousehunters

Mike’s fitness dedication is further accentuated as he incessantly refers to his need for “meal prep.” Since he’s doubling down on his bodybuilding regimen, Mike is adamant about a large kitchen for chopping up all those chicken breasts.

He also has no time for for a front-facing garage and won’t even entertain a home with the standard feature. The dude obviously likes parking in the rear!

And just as we’re getting used to Mike and Jordan’s twinning moments and quipping at each other like an old married couple, in walks realtor Clay ramping up the bearded muscle and size smedium shirts to full throttle.

The testosterone was so palpable that after showing the boys several places, Clay expressed how happy he was with the chemistry between them.

“Touring with Jordan and Mike together has been a delight,” Clay said. “Having him [Jordan] here giving great advice, you know, we’re just a triple threat.”

@househunters Pumped to Purchase in Austin – pt. 2 Space for meal prep ? | S163E09 | HGTV HouseHunters HouseHunting Austin Realestate ? original sound – hgtvhousehunters – hgtvhousehunters

The energy between Mike, Jordan and Clay had the gays howling.

“Look like a Sean Cody episode when the realtor showed up,” wrote one on TikTok.

“My God, they are multiplying before our very eyes,” added another.

“Did they hire everyone through Grindr when they casted this episode?!” asked a third.

“Not the realtor also being a clone of the first two guys,” a fourth noted.

@househunters Pumped to Purchase in Austin – pt. 3 The garage in the back is elite | S163E09 | HGTV HouseHunters HouseHunting Austin Realestate ? original sound – hgtvhousehunters – hgtvhousehunters

While another made a recent Drag Race reference to drop praise on the House Hunters social media manager: “Whoever at HGTV is running this account: Kudos mama, for spilling.”

In the end, Mike revealed which house he chose and Jordan disclosed he helped him purchase a few new furniture pieces. What a great roommate friend! However, it’s unclear if Mike, Jordan and Clay stayed in touch.

As we mentioned, the episode aired in 2019 and a lot has changed since then.

Mike is now living in Chicago with his husband (not Jordan) and has fully immersed himself in bodybuilding.

The dude is jacked and almost unrecognizable.

Hopefully, Mike got a good deal on his Austin home and House Hunters will keep sharing clips from their abundant archive for the gays!