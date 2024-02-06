in quotes

Bobby Berk has thoughts about who is replacing him on ‘Queer Eye’: “I’ve known them for years”

I hear somebody – I can’t say who, because I don’t know 100% — but if it is who I think it is, I think they’re gonna be amazing.

I can’t say who because it’s not my place to do so, but I’ve known them for years. And I think they’re gonna do great.

It’s funny, I was walking the carpet at the Emmys and, on one hand, I missed my castmates because it was at primetime. 

But on the other hand, I was like, it’s actually — because I’m always the one to rally everybody. I’m always the wrangler. I’m always the one that’s like, ‘Okay, all right, let’s keep moving.’ It was kind of nice to just only worry about myself.

Bobby Berk speaking to People about the person who is allegedly taking over as design expert on “Queer Eye” and why he’s loving life since leaving his co-stars on the Netflix hit series.

