Brad Goreski can’t stop serving body-baring lewks and it has everyone gooped & gagged

credit: Instagram (@bradgoreski)

Category is: body-ody-ody!

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has made a name for himself dressing some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but it’s his own personal style – and fit physique – that is making everyone do a double take.

Whether on the red carpet or a mirror selfie, Goreski always gets tens across the board.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Since 2021, the 46-year-old has been a judge on Canada’s Drag Race delivering his critiques to our favorite Ru girls from up north.

After previously helping crown season two and three winners Icesis Couture and Gisele Lullaby, Goreski is set to anoint our new Canadian drag superstar during the season 4 finale on Thursday.

He’ll be joined by host Brooke Lynn Hytes, fellow judge Traci Melchor, and guest judge Nelly Furtado.

Why do all good things come to an end? ?



The one and only @nellyfurtado joins us for the SEASON FINALE of #CanadasDragRace this Thursday on @cravecanada. pic.twitter.com/99qYxgMjZG — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) January 8, 2024

Goreski’s return to the Drag Race franchise was a welcome redemption after being affiliated with the reality train wreck that was The Real Friends of West Hollywood.

If you recall, on top of being as unreal as can be, the Real Housewives-esque series irked Drag Race stans for causing season 15 episodes to be shorted from 90 minutes to an unacceptable 60 minutes.

With that in his rear-view, Goreski has been sure to keep Drag Race viewers well fed by serving some up tasty lewks all season.

Touch this skin, honey!

Whether rocking a neon suit from Ami by Alexandre Mattisussi or jumping on the shirtless suit trend in a brown floral Dolce & Gabbana, he never disappoints.

Week after week, Goreski somehow topped himself. No pun intended.

Opulence! You own everythinggggg!

Goreksi also likes to keep it playful and manages to always make high-fashion a kiki.

Whether channeling his inner leather daddy in Alexander McQueen, working the runway in a Thom Browne kilt, or serving leg and booty in a casual fit by Anthony Vaccarello for YSL, Brad always shows his charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, henny!

Legendary!

In recent years, Goreski, who has been married to writer Gary Janetti since 2017, has also become a viral sensation for his wigged out and spot-on impersonations of Real Housewives stars such as Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Teresa Giudice and the most recent epic finale of the Salt Lake City edition.

From full drag to the men’s couture, there seems nothing Goreski can’t pull off.

While the season 4 finale of Canada Drag Race starts streaming Thursday on WOW Presents Plus, check out more of Goreski’s best fits below: