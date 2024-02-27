That time Jeremiah Brent was hired to be Bravo’s new fashion gay after Brad Goreski quit

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed they were officially giving a big makeover to Queer Eye.

On the heels of Bobby Berk’s recent exit, the upcoming ninth season of the reality series will see interior designer Jeremiah Brent joining the cast alongside original hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness.

Fab Five 2.0 3.0.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Breaking news from Fab Five headquarters ? Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent is joining the cast of Queer Eye for Season 9 in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/tcCu762j5B — Netflix (@netflix) February 27, 2024

Brent, 39, has his own full- service interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, and has built a steady career of TV credits alone and alongside his husband of 10 years, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, 52. The couple also share two children.

After initially hosting Home Made Simple on OWN, Brent joined Berkus on three different home renovation shows. There was Nate & Jeremiah By Design on TLC, followed by Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, both on HGTV.

As you can see, the pair didn’t always agree on everything:

Would you rather be: A) watching The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project or B) watching The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project? HINT: There's no wrong choice.



Coming up tonight at 9|8c! @nateberkus @jeremiahbrent pic.twitter.com/XgqzwvRrpR — HGTV (@hgtv) October 12, 2021

But prior to establishing his interior design career and becoming a husband and father, Brent was just another gorgeous, struggling twentysomething trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

After doing some print modeling and trying out acting by appearing in the 2008 film The Ode with Queer As Folk hunk Sachin Bhatt and Wilson Cruz, Brent got his big break thanks to the reality series The Rachel Zoe Project.

In 2008, Bravo launched the reality documentary series centered on mid-aughts Olsen Twin style guru Rachel Zoe and her two assistants, Taylor Jacobson and a then-unknown Brad Goreski.

As the Real Housewives were starting to build their Bravo empire, The Rachel Zoe Project quickly became a must-see for Zoe’s couture meltdowns, cat fights with Goreski, as well as her endless catchphrases.

“I die” and “you look bananas” were just some of literally hundreds of one-liners spewing out of Zoe’s lips in between Venti lattes.

Literally!

By the end of the show’s third season, Goreski parted ways with Zoe and the series to start his own styling business. A star was born!

Within months, Bravo pulled an All About Eve and announced they were giving him his own show entitled It’s a Brad, Brad World.

With Goreski out of the picture and The Rachel Zoe Project renewed for another season, Bravo began the search for another white twinky fashion gay to fill his Gucci loafers.

That’s where Brent and his luscious locks and fitted sweaters came in.

For season four in 2011, Brent entered the fray with aspirations of being a fashion stylist… or at least to play one on TV.

Check out his on-screen interview with Zoe that helped close the deal and ended with a diss at Goreski’s expense.

Over the course of the eight-episode season, Brent was hired, fired and then re-hired. However, it was not meant to last as he didn’t return for the show’s fifth and final season in 2013.

While Brent has gone on to have an amazing career in television and interior design, Goreski continued his dominance in the world of celebrity styling while also navigating a litany of TV projects, including Fashion Police, Canada’s Drag Face and last year’s controversial reality series The Real Friends of WeHo.

Goreski and Zoe are still not on good terms as she made it perfectly clear during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2021.

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer @RachelZoe on falling out with former assistant Brad Goreski: "People should be professional." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/RnL0OPUt8W — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 21, 2021

However, she and Brent appear to have no beef whatsoever as she willingly appeared on his podcast Ideas of Order in 2023.

@jeremiahbrent Reminiscing with Rachel Zoe on the newest episode of IdeasofOrder — Listen in via the link in my bio! CaliforniaClosets EverythingPodcasts ? original sound – Jeremiah Brent

While Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere for season 9 of Queer Eye with Brent, The Rachel Zoe Project is currently only available for purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime and Apple TV. In the meantime, check out a few more shots of Brent and Berkus from their Instagrams: