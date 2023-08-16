Nate Berkus opens up about his chronic health issue: “It can be isolating”

Amid a wildly successful interior design and television career, Nate Berkus has been dealing with a medical issue for nearly a decade and has now decided to disclose his diagnosis to the world.

Since rising to fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show two decades ago, Berkus has written several design books, launched a collection of home furnishings with Target, and hosted various TV programs including the HGTV series The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project with husband Jeremiah Brent.

But nine years ago, life took an unexpected turn.

Berkus was in the midst of filming a television project when he woke up to find a red rash all across his face. Although he initially thought it might have been a skin reaction to a new soap product, the interior decorator wasted no time in getting a professional opinion.

He was diagnosed with the chronic, incurable skin condition known as psoriasis and has been managing the physical and psychological effects of the disease ever since.

According to the Mayo Clinic, psoriasis causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches which can be painful and make it difficult to sleep or concentrate. Flare ups can occur in cycles, with the condition present for weeks or months, and then subsiding for periods of time. While treatment and lifestyle changes can help manage the symptoms, there is no cure.

In a new interview, the 51-year-old spoke frankly about his medical journey and why he was motivated to speak out now.

“It’s a bit of a bummer and it can be depressing. I do all these things in life, try to be a good husband, try to be a good dad, try to eat well, I go to my personal trainers. I like to look good, I like to feel good in my own skin. So, this is not something that’s really within my control,” Berkus told People.

“It’s one of those things that I have to live with and it can be really frustrating and the outbreaks come at the most inopportune times, almost always.”

Although his flare ups haven’t been physically painful, Berkus shared how the condition has made his job in front of the camera a lot more stressful.

“For me, there was also a psychological impact, As somebody that is in the public eye — truth is, we’re all sort of in the public eye now with social media — it’s been really challenging to not be able to count on my appearance or the quality, the condition of my skin,” he said. “I think people that have chronic skin issues know exactly what I’m talking about.”

It was while navigating his diagnosis that he realized how many people were dealing with similar skin conditions, but no one was talking about it.

“It’s frustrating. It can be isolating,” Berkus continued. “I was really surprised that some of my closest friends also have psoriasis or eczema and we had never discussed it — and we talked about everything.”

He added: “I think having a chronic skin condition is something that a lot of people just don’t talk about and don’t feel comfortable sharing. I think it’s great to just be open and ignite a conversation around it and get more people to develop better relationships with their own dermatologist.”

By sharing his story, Berkus hopes it will help others to feel less alone through their diagnosis.

Married since 2014, Berkus and Brent, 38, recently wrapped the second season of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project. The couple share two children: daughter Poppy, 8, and son Oscar, age 5.

The handsome husbands previously hosted the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah By Design for three seasons.