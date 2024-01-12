In & out of drag, this season’s winner of ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ is heating up the North

(from left to right) Nearah Nuff, Aurora Matrix, Venus, Denim | ‘Canada’s Drag Race,’ World Of Wonder

Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race “original recipe” is only getting started, but Canada’s Drag Race has just crowned their new superstar, so how ‘boot we check in with our drag siblings from the north, eh?

*Caution: Spoilers ahead for Canada’s Drag Race Season 4!*

Drag Race‘s Canuck cousin was back in a big way this season with a fierce crop of competitors, gag-worthy guest judges (Nelly Furtado! “Countess” Luann de Lesseps!), host Brooke Lynn Hytes somehow getting even more glamorous, and a format-shifting twist—the Golden Beaver—that actually delivered on the promise of bringing the drama, mama.

And if you don’t know the name Melinda Varga, then where have you been? The Alberta queen’s scene-stealing antics made her one of the breakout queens this past year—not just of the season, but of the entire franchise!

Sadly, Melinda was eliminated just before the finale (All Stars when???) leaving four fabulous queens to face off for the crown in this week’s finale: Aurora Matrix, Denim, Nearah Nuff, and Venus.

And Canada’s next drag superstar is…

She’s your Venus, she’s your fire, your desire. Congrats, Venus, on a well-deserved win!

Hailing from Vancouver, the non-binary two-spirit queen came into the competition with something the prove as the drag daughter of Season 2 runner-up, Kendall Gender.

And prove herself, she did! Venus claimed the first maxi challenge win of the season after wowing in the premiere Ball (putting her experience walking in New York Fashion Week to good use), and she continued to serve high-fashion, body-forward looks all competition long.

Like, hello??? Just wait for the reveal—is it hot in here, or is it just Venus?

Though the premiere ball was her only win, Venus consistently slayed throughout, joining rarefied air as one of a handful of queens who have never placed in the Bottom 2, and therefore never had to lip-sync for her life.

But if she did have to lip-sync for her life, she was ready to do so, which she showed us with that final smackdown for the crown against Aurora Matrix to Miss Furtado’s “Try.”

With such stiff competition, Venus’s win was sure to be divisive, but it’s hard to argue against one of the most charismatic, glamorous, gorgeous queens to step into the Werk Room this season.

In an Instagram comment posted after her crowning, Venus thanking the show for gracing her with “the title of a lifetime,” and shared that she’s been “floating in state of blissful shock since the announcement.”

And it is our duty—nay, honor—to report that Canada’s Drag Race‘s new superstar is as scorching hot out of drag as she is in it. Thankfully, she’s not shy about that…. at all!

And it turns out her cheeky entrance line—”They say men are from Mars, women are from Venus… and everyone knows I have a humongous… personality”—may have been hinting at something else, believe it or not.

Again, Venus is not shy—not shy at all—in fact she loves to show off her grey sweatpants any time she’s not in drag, letting fans know that she’s always had quite a scepter, even before she was named Canada’s Next Drag Superstar. If you catch our drift.

So, another hearty congratulations to Venus, one of the sexiest stars to ever snatch the crown on this now global franchise. Let’s keep the celebration going with more of the best shots of her in and out of drag, eh?

Congratulations to Venus for winning Canada’s Drag Race #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/RmDY2zeYZF — edu (@venusflyys) January 12, 2024

Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 is available to stream via WOW Presents Plus.