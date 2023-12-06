Seeing the cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16 in & out of drag will leave you gagged

Guess who’s (almost) back in the house? It’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, baby, returning to MTV in early 2024 with its sweet 16th season!
The closest thing we have to an exclusively gay sport has dropped its roster of talent for the season ahead with the traditional “Meet The Queens” video, showing off the fierce fourteen queens who will be throwing it down for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Honestly, it’s always an overwhelming day for us diehard Drag Race fans as we try to keep track of who’s who and which queens we’re ready to stan from the second they enter the Werk Room.
With that in mind, we’ve done a little internet sleuthing to track down some out-of-drag photos of each queen and put together this handy guide, so you can remember the faces—and the mugs—you’ll be rooting for all season long. And, who knows, maybe you’ll be crushing on them all season long, too!
So, catch up on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 “Meet The Queens” video, then click through below to learn more and see what these queens look like behind the drag illusion.
Amanda Tori Meating
Age: 26 | Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
“Calling all staff: there’s a mandatory meeting to discuss this funny queen! Ready to take it to the top with her wit, wigs, and energetic moves, this talented wig stylist has done wigs for Drag Race queens Kerri and Sasha Colby, and Beyoncé’s music video dancers. Amanda is the ultimate mix of camp and comedy!”
@amandatorimeating Meowww kittens she’s an LA girl now 😎🌴🔥 which means I finally get to play with my girl @daniellebessler AKA DJ Dani B!!! #lagirls #gaydance ♬ Need To Know (pitched down dance) – xxtristanxo
Dawn
Age: 24 | Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
“The self-described ‘ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn,’ Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage… and she’s hoping for a happy ending at Drag Race!”
Geneva Karr
Age: 30 | Hometown: Brownsville, TX
“¡Viva México! RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first Mexican born queen, Geneva witnessed her parents’ struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States in search of a better life. A dancing queen with a mischievous energy, she plans to be the first Mexican born queen to win the crown!”
Hershii LiqCour-Jeté
Age: 31 | Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
“It’s chocolate! Part of the legendary Haus of Jeté, Hershii counts Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté as her sister. A take-no-prisoners performer with a legion of LA area fans, Hershii is now ready to slay the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. When not performing, Hershii is very family-oriented, and together with her boyfriend is raising two young children.”
Megami
Age: 33 | Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
“This self-proclaimed ‘geek-chic’ queen started doing drag as a cosplayer at conventions such as Comic Con, and from there incorporated high fashion into her characterful designs. Proudly claiming Nuyorican culture, Megami means ‘Goddess’ in Japanese, and this creative force now hopes to rule the Drag Race world!”
Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige
Age: 34 | Hometown: Miami, FL
“Get ready for your world to be turned upside down! An electrifying performer, Mhi’ya is known as the Queen of Flips. That’s because you can find Mhi’ya performing her thrilling flips and tricks in the sun, on the sidewalks of South Beach. Mhi’ya’s videos of her flipping onto café tables have caught fire on social media—now she’s ready to flip the competition on its head!”
@queenofflipss
Just playing around. I’m trying to learn how to perfect my transitions lol 🥰❤️♬ Said Sum – Remix – Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, DaBaby
Mirage
Age: 29 | Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
“A heady mixture of stripper heels and stripper moves: the ‘Legs of Las Vegas’ is here! Hailing from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty towers in 7-inch heels and legs that go on for days. Already a showgirl sensation on the Strip, this quirky queen is ready for the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s crown!”
Morphine Love Dione
Age: 25 | Hometown: Miami, FL
“Body, beauty and ‘mug’: just what the doctor ordered. Morphine started out doing makeup tutorials on social media. Now, she is the self-proclaimed ‘It Girl of Miami.’ Can this trained dancer– who has been featured in Maluma and Bad Bunny music videos– cha cha her way to the top of the competition?”
Nymphia Wind
Age: 27 | Hometown: Taiwan / New York
“Banana Time! RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of ‘Banana Believers’—a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let’s hope she doesn’t slip up in the competition!”
Plane Jane
Age: 24 | Hometown: Boston, MA
“Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva’s name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she’s focusing all of her passion on becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Plasma
Age: 25 | Hometown: New York, NY
“Straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired femme fatale leaves all of the boys hot and bothered. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag… and the rest is herstory. Can this queen’s BFA in Musical Theatre Performance raise the roof at RuPaul’s Drag Race? Time will tell!”
Q
Age: 26 | Hometown: Kansas City, MO
“The only letter of the alphabet you ever need worry about! This talented diva is a theater queen who specializes in the costuming aspect of drag. She makes all of her own looks, plus many commissioned costumes for prior Drag Race stars. Q is ready to go all the way in this competition; one design challenge after the next!”
Sapphira Cristál
Age: 34 | Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
“Philadelphia’s crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!”
Xunami Muse
Age: 33 | Hometown: New York, NY
“This self-described ‘knock-off Naomi Campbell’ is the supermodel of the season. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother. Signed with a modeling agency in New York, time will tell if this leggy beauty can strut her way to the top!”
