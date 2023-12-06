Seeing the cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16 in & out of drag will leave you gagged

Image Credits: Instagram, @the_planejane (left) | X, @XunamiMuse (center) | Instagram, @megaminyc (right)

Guess who’s (almost) back in the house? It’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, baby, returning to MTV in early 2024 with its sweet 16th season!

The closest thing we have to an exclusively gay sport has dropped its roster of talent for the season ahead with the traditional “Meet The Queens” video, showing off the fierce fourteen queens who will be throwing it down for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Honestly, it’s always an overwhelming day for us diehard Drag Race fans as we try to keep track of who’s who and which queens we’re ready to stan from the second they enter the Werk Room.

With that in mind, we’ve done a little internet sleuthing to track down some out-of-drag photos of each queen and put together this handy guide, so you can remember the faces—and the mugs—you’ll be rooting for all season long. And, who knows, maybe you’ll be crushing on them all season long, too!

So, catch up on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 “Meet The Queens” video, then click through below to learn more and see what these queens look like behind the drag illusion.