Being the only Asian on [Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race], I feel like there was an advantage but, at the same time, you’re representing an underrepresented community and they’re hungry for representation. We need to see ourselves on screen, and to see an Asian success story.



All sorts of Asians come up to me, every Asian skin tone saying, ‘Thank you for representing us.’ Us, you know? It’s so heartwarming to see that I, as Nymphia, was able to provide this representation for them.



The response from the Latinx community was interesting because they say, ‘Thank you for representing the immigrants.’ It has extended to this area of representation because I never grew up here, so I’m culturally a different way.



My way of thinking or speaking is different. I feel like they see some sort of connection with me because they moved to this country to find better opportunities or live their dream. Nymphia represents so much!

Nymphia Wind in conversation with Joel Kim Booster for Gay Times about what her historic win on Season 16 of ‘Drag Race’ meant for both Asian and immigrant representation.