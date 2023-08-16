Swimmer Michael Gunning talks crushing stereotypes, dating app mishaps & pivoting to a career in TV

Michael Gunning has been fighting stereotypes his whole life.

As a child, he overcame the debased notion that Black people are inherently poor swimmers, winning his first national swimming title at 13 years old.

While competing at the international level, Gunning, who grew up in the United Kingdom, switched to representing Jamaica, his father’s home nation. One year later, he publicly came out as gay, putting him in the precarious position of swimming for one of the most homophobic nations on Earth.

Despite enduring death threats from his fellow Jamaicans, Gunning became one of the most accomplished swimmers in the island’s history. He holds the country’s records for the 200-meter butterfly and 200- and 400-meter freestyle events.

The 29-year-old was on track to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Then COVID hit. He was stuck in Great Britain and was barred from using Team GB’s facilities.

That disheartening conundrum seemingly factored into his decision to retire from swimming in 2021. But he’s stayed in the public eye since then. Over the last couple of years, he’s emerged as a crucial advocate for both the Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

“I’ve got so much more to give the world,” he said in a 2022 interview with the Guardian. “The amount of lives that I’ve impacted means more to me than medals.”

This summer alone, Gunning has partnered with Speedo to encourage young people of color to take up swimming; started his own racing clinic; and presented at the Just Like Us Awards, which celebrate those improving the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. He’s also been working on a secret project in the Canary Islands.

We recently caught up with Gunning to discuss his passion for advocacy, his nascent TV career and his first ever London Pride. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: You have a passion for helping Black youth learn to swim. Why is that important to you?

MICHAEL GUNNING: Representation is so important to me, as when I was younger, I never really saw myself represented in swimming, or other elite sports. I know that in today’s society people of color are often a minority in sport, and put a limit on their potential due to many stereotypes and myths that exist, so I’m really passionate about changing that and hope to inspire everyone to unlock their true potential in everything they do.

You’ve spoken before about the death threats you received while competing for Jamaica on the international stage as an out gay man. How did you get through that dark time?

It’s always tough speaking about certain topics whilst being in the public eye, but it was important for me to come out when I did, as it was the missing piece of puzzle in my life. Receiving so much hate and abuse online was incredibly tough, but the positive messages really got me through the darkness and showed me that I was never alone. The light always outshines the darkness if we stick together and shine as one, and it felt great that I was inspiring so many people all around the world by just being me.

Do you miss swimming competitively?

Absolutely. I really miss being part of a team and traveling the world representing my country, but I’m also really loving my time out of the water, too, and doing different things I couldn’t necessary do when I was swimming: Public appearances, red carpets. I’ve really loved stepping into a world so different to the one I was in. I’m still heavily involved in the sport, and loved hosting the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham, and I’m looking forward to seeing what other opportunities arise in the coming months.

You’ve done some TV work since retiring. Do you see your future being on the screen?

I’d love to, and I regularly look to see what challenges I can take that will allow my full personality to shine through. I have such a huge passion for inspiring people all around the world and showing people that it’s OK to be different, especially on screen. I’m a unique character, but I’d love to show the world the real Michael, and take part in authentic TV projects whilst being my true self. I also love to work with children, so presenting a children’s program would be awesome.

What was your favorite experience from your very first London Pride?

Being on stage! I’ve always had this hidden anxiety around my sexuality, but over the years I’ve felt more and more confident in my true self, and I was so honored to be asked to be a speaker on the main stage in Trafalgar Square this year. The event was fantastic and I took the opportunity to invite Chizzy Akudolu on stage with me and talk about the importance of ally ship. Having a great support network is vital for acceptance, and it was great to have so many allies in the audience supporting the LGBTQ+ community and everyone just celebrating love.

What music are you streaming right now?

I’m loving Barbie‘s “Dance the Night Away” by Dua Lipa, and of course Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam.” But I’m also a massive Heartstopper fan, so I’m loving “Baby Queen” and all the songs featured in Heartstopper. The series is so special to me, and the cast are even more special in real life than the characters they play. Their future is so bright and I’m incredibly excited for them all.

Are you dating anyone?

If I’m honest, no! I joined some dating apps for the first time earlier this year, but didn’t really get the hang of them, as I never met up with anyone. I guess I’m still massively insecure about dating and meeting people romantically, but I’d love to change that, so maybe this half of the year will change that.

Can you reveal any exciting projects you’re working on?

I’m working on a few exciting projects right now, and I really feel that next year will be a big year for me. Olympic year is always a big one, and so when I can reveal what I’m up too… you’ll be the first to know!