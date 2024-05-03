Antoni kicks off Hot Gay Summer™ early, hunky dads & their twink sons face off, Rosie’s return to television

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SAY HELLO TO MARY: Rosie O’Donnell joined Season 3 of And Just Like That and now everyone’s losing their minds. [Read more]

ZADDY ALERT: These hot dads and twink sons made MILF Manor every gay’s new favorite reality dating show. [Read more]

HOT GAY SUMMER: Antoni Porowski kicked off his hot and single summer early with some new thirst traps.

STYLE LAW: Law Roach spilled the tea on being a diva and “quitting” fashion: “I’m the most unretired retired person.” [Read more]

EYE ROLL: Don Lemon talked about being a Black gay man and of course Caitlyn Jenner has an opinion about it. [Read more]

DIVA WORSHIP: Hacks stars Mark Indelicato and Carl Clemons-Hopkins say down with Queerty to talk about why the gays love their divas.

STEAMY SERVES: Carlos Alcaraz and his thighs returned to the court just as the gays are thirsting over tennis thanks to Challengers. [Read more]

LOOKING?: Sniffies unveiled some horny, new in-app search filters, while Grindr’s latest update polarized users. [Read more]

TWINK TO TWUNK: Kit Connor showed off his butch new haircut and introduced the arrival of his edgy new era.

Kit Connor shares new selfie. pic.twitter.com/OhMqJSlgeA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 1, 2024

BANNER BATTLE: Is it a pride flag or a country’s flag? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

DRAG STORY HOUR: The library is open: 10 Ru-vealing, must-read memoirs from the wide world of drag. [Read more]

TRAILER PARK: A gay couple explores fatherhood in the moving drama The Mattachine Family, which hits digital platforms on June 4.