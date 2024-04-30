Carlos Alcaraz & his thighs return to the court just as the gays are thirsting over tennis thanks to ‘Challengers’

Challenger explores tennis’ homoeroticism more than any movie we’ve ever seen. And just as the love-triangle drama is taking off, tennis’ most homoerotic star is also returning to the court.

What a wonderful coincidence!

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3-ranked men’s player in the world, is playing at the Madrid Open following an arm injury that delayed the start of his clay-court season. The two-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament last year, and is looking to defend his crown.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Alcaraz enjoyed an easy win Monday, picking up right where he left off.

“Today has been a litmus test and I have not had any discomfort, I’m feeling spectacular he’s picked up right where he left off,” he told reporters afterward. “From today we are going to keep getting better.”

His tone was equally upbeat on Instagram.

“Very happy to be playing again and doing it in a place as special as Madrid!,” he wrote. “Let’s go for more!”

Alcaraz also celebrated his father’s birthday over the weekend… happy birthday dad!

And happy birthday to us! 🤤🤤🤤

While Alcaraz is easy on the eyes, his playing style is just as enjoyable. He’s a true showman, and clearly loves the game.

And the craziest part is, he’s only 20 years old! Alcaraz, who made his ATP tour debut at age-16, already carries himself like an all-time great.

Aside from his status as a Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz has another title that resonates with the gays: Calvin Klein model!

The sexy Spaniard starred in his own Calvin shoot last year. In a brief interview with Complex, he said the underwear company’s incredible legacy was one of the primary reasons he wanted to participate in the campaign.

“The imagery in all their campaigns is timeless and I was excited to work with such a great team,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, the pics live up to the hype. It’s safe to say the sensual shots are Alcaraz’s greatest serve…

An obvious gay favorite, Alcaraz’s most attractive feature isn’t shown the above ads, believe it or not. The tennis star is also an ally!

When Brian Vahaly was honored last fall at the US Open, Alcaraz stood beside him for a special coin toss. Vahaly is the first men’s top 100 player to publicly come out as gay.

Celebrating ???? at the #USOpen



USTA First Vice President and former ATP player Brian Vahaly was joined by his husband Bill and twins, Parker and Bennett for the coin toss. pic.twitter.com/RnTKfme2je — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2023

Alcaraz is the game’s perfect ambassador; and with the sudden queer interest in tennis, he’s the right man at the right time.

That’s because Challengers is the queer movie of the moment. The film chronicles the steamy love-triangle between former friends Art Donaldson (West Side Story‘s Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (God’s Own Country‘s Josh O’Connor), with Art’s wife Tashi Duncan (Euphoria‘s Zendaya) right in the middle.

Zendaya told Queerty‘s Cameron Scheetz there is a palpable queer element to the complex story.

“You read it, and it’s there,” she said. “I remember talking to [Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino,] and there was… a sensibility and an understanding that he had of the characters and their love for one another, and their desire for one another and what holds them together. And he just saw them in a in a beautiful, deep and compassionate way.”

The movie’s lead screenwriter, Justin Kuritzkes, told Variety he thinks tennis is intrinsically homoerotic, and wanted to play into that tension.

“Tennis is about being all alone, and being at a distance from somebody, and trying not to touch them,” he said. “Trying to just miss them, and trying to trick them. Trying to make them think the ball is gonna go one place, and then go another place. There’s a deep intimacy and a deep eroticism in that, and also a lot of repression.

“To me, that’s almost like a Victorian romance. It’s very sexy. So tennis, of its nature, is erotic, and you usually play tennis against somebody of the same gender. So tennis, by its nature, then becomes almost homoerotic.”

And if you have any doubt about tennis’ homoerotic nature, tune into one of Alcaraz’s matches. That should clear up the confusion pretty quickly!