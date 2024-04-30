Tatted up country crooner Chris Housman on ‘Cowboy Carter’, Shania Twain & his dream queer music collab

Country artist Chris Housman recently dropped the first single, “Guilty As Sin,” from his forthcoming album Blueneck, out May 31.

Diving into the complexities of love and self-acceptance, “Guilty As Sin” is a soul-stirring, gay-themed ballad with all the bells and whistles to capture the attention of both country and non-country fans.

The accompanying video, directed by Ford Fairchild, finds the singer hanging out with a buddy he clearly likes more than just a friend. Ultimately, neither can fight the attraction they have for one another.

Queerty caught up with the tatted up country crooner, who heralds from Kansas, for our inaugural “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite LGBTQ+ musicians about the music that inspires them.

Listen to what he had to say, and be sure to follow Chris on TikTok, Instagram and your favorite music streaming platform…

What song are you currently obsessed with?

“Too Sweet” by Hozier.

Go-to song when you want to cry?

“Lovin’s For Fools” by Sarah Siskind.

Current favorite album?

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé. (Obviously!)

Best cover ever recorded (song and artist)?

“Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks. I feel like nobody knows it’s a cover, and that’s when you know it’s incredible. Also, shoutout to Dennis Linde for writing it by himself!

First album you ever purchased?

OMG, “Left of the Middle” by Natalie Imbruglia. On CASSETTE.

First big concert you ever attended?

Diamond Rio.

Best music or concert documentary?

Shania Twain’s Not Just A Girl.

Dream queer musical collab?

Lil Nas X. We need a Country album from him sooo, Montero call me?

Go-to song or album when you need to unwind?

“Stand For Myself” by Yola

Musical artist who’s had the greatest influence on your work and why?

This is tough to only mention one, but I would say Kacey Musgraves. Her focus on songwriting and willingness to say things and go places that other artist/writers in Country don’t has had a massive impact on my work. Songs like “Follow Your Arrow” that are undeniably country, inclusive, AND brilliant made me feel like there maybe was a space for me in the genre I grew up in after all.

Before you go, watch the music video "Guilty As Sin"