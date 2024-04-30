WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in April 2024

Image Credit: ‘Boys On Film 24: Happy Endings,’ Peccadillo Pictures

International queer cinema is alive and well. For proof, look no further than the all trailers that have dropped this past month that feature diverse, far-reaching, eye-opening LGBTQ+ films and series from across the globe.

This April brought fresh looks at the return of tear-jerking drag makeover series We’re Here, a handful of comedic festival favorites, another stylish miniseries about an iconic queer fashion designer, and gay love stories from all over—including Argentina, Belgium, Japan, and even Poland.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout April with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

All Our Fears

In a small, conservative town in rural Poland, gay artist and activist Daniel Rycharski (Dawid Ogrodnik) is an unlikely community leader, inspiring the youth. However, after tragedy befalls a local teen, he finds his once friendly neighbors turning against him—including his closeted lover Olek—and Daniel struggles to bring together an art piece in their memory. Inspired by a true story in Poland, said to be the worst country for LGBTQ+ rights among the European Union.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.

Boys On Film 24: Happy Endings

Since 2009, this anthology short film collection has been curating and sharing gay short films from all over the world. Sadly, distributor Peccadillo Pictures has said the 24th Boys On Film will be their final physical edition—the end of an era. But all the more reason to check out these stories from the U.K., Uruguay, Belgium, Colombia, New Zealand, and France, each with a fitting theme that all good things must come to an end—which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.

Egoist

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Daishi Matsunaga directs this romantic drama based on author Makoto Takayama celebrated semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. When successful, young Tokyo fashion editor Kôsuke (Ryohei Suzuki) hires personal trainer Ryûta (Hio Miyazawa)—who secretly moonlights as a male escort—the two have an instant spark. One day, when Ryûta doesn’t show up for a date, Kôsuke teams up with his trainer’s mom to figure out where he might’ve gone.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.

Since The Last Time We Met

When they were younger, Victor (Patricio Arellano) and David (Esteban Recagno) had a passionate fling that came to an abrupt end. Fifteen years later, they bump into each other on the street and wind up spending the night together. The only thing is, David’s married now—to a woman—and living a closeted life. Still, the two carry on their secret affair, seeing each other more and more frequently, leaving Victor to wonder if they’re truly meant to be, or if he’s just setting himself up to have his heart broken all over again.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.

We’re Here, Season 4

And we’re back! HBO’s empowering drag makeover series returns—and it’s got a brand new look. Drag Race royalty Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale step up to the plate in a big way, heading to small-town America (visiting cities in Tennessee and Oklahoma) to grow their drag families and put on a one-night-only drag show, changing hearts and minds in the process. But naming drag bans and the “don’t Say Gay” agenda, their noble mission feels more urgent than ever.

Now streaming on Max; new episodes premiere on HBO every Friday.

Turtles

Henri (Olivier Gourmet) and Thom (Dave Johns) have been happily partnered for 35 years, living in Brussels and caring for their pet turtles. But when Henri retires from his job on the local police force, he finds himself depressed and bored with his life—and even of Thom, who is very much still in love. Unwilling to give up on what they’ve built together, Thom decides to make a desperate move to win Henri back: asking for a divorce. From director David Lambert, this French-language dramedy has been a film fest hit.

Digital tickets available to stream the the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival through May 5.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

From Balenciaga to Dior and Chanel, it seems like every influential name in fashion from the last 100 years is getting a stylish miniseries biopic of their own, and now its Karl Lagerfeld’s turn, the controversial German designer. Daniel Brühl stars in a story that tracks Lagerfeld’s rise to notoriety while working for fashion house, Chloé—right around the time he meets French dandy Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin) and begins both a professional and romantic rivalry with Yves Saint Laurent.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.

Cora Bora

Hacks breakout Megan “Hi gay!” Stalter finally gets the starring role she deserves in Hannah Pearl Utt’s Cora Bora. Stalter plays the oblivious titular role, a wannabe singer-songwriter in a long-distance relationship as she chases her dreams in LA. Soon, it becomes clear she’ll need to return home to Portland to make good and win back her (ex?) girlfriend, Justine (Jojo T. Gibbs), leading to a series of comedic misadventures. Scene-stealers Ayden Mayeri, Manny Jacinto, Margaret Cho, Heather Morris, and Darryl Hammond round out the cast.

Now digitally available on most major VOD platforms.