Antoni Porowski & his fiancé are the latest real-life Ken dolls to call it quits

These gays… they can’t stop breaking up!

Just one week after we heard the news about Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton ending their six-month marriage, we learn that Antoni Porowski and his fiancé Kevin Harrington are calling off their engagement. 💔

We know the holidays can be a stressful time, but damn!

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a publicist for Porowski told People. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Porowski, who’s set to host an upcoming series called No Taste Like Home on National Geographic, got engaged to Harrington last November.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” Porowski wrote as the caption.

Sadly, there won’t be any wedding photos at all 😞.

While Porowski, 39, rarely talks about his private life, the Queer Eye star and Harrington, who works in advertising and marketing, were never shy about sharing photos of each other.

Last summer, the real-life Ken dolls celebrated their four-year anniversary with a pic from their first vacation together.

“On our first trip together a lil less than four years ago I got down on one knee in jest (last slide)- I guess there’s a grain of truth in every joke after all. happy IV Kev,” Porowski captioned the slideshow.

“The fact that you proposed after seeing me jump like that is simply shocking.” Harrington commented.

Harrington, 33, shared his own slideshow as well.

“4 years of me looking like a confused growth coming out of your left shoulder 👾 happy anniversary and thanks for not having me surgically removed yet,” he wrote.

Keen observers may notice Harrington is always standing behind Porowski in the selected images…

The two studs started dating in July 2019, and then proceeded to make our mouths water over the ensuing four years.

Like many couples, Porowski and Harrington grew closer to one another during the height of the COVID lockdowns. Harrington previously told People the duo’s relationship “escalated quickly.”

In March 2020, Harrington was visiting Porowski in Austin while the celebrity food-maker was shooting Queer Eye.

Harrington’s four-day trip was ultimately extended…by quite a bit!

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” he said. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

While the pair moved fast, they seemed to be heading towards their wedding date with no regrets. Porowski enjoyed his bachelor weekend in September at Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee. (Only one Queer Eye cast member was invited, by the way. The shade!)

They filled their respective grids with plenty of photos along the way. They were in Bali so recently!

Previously, Porowski and Harrington said they were enjoying their engagement, and were in no rush to tie the knot.

“We’re trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly,” Porowski told People. “Because it’s so much to consider and there’s so many different moving parts.”

“We’re hoping for 2024,” the Netflix foodie said of a possible wedding date. “That’s kind of a goal right now.”

But as it turns out, they split just about five weeks before the new year. Maybe Porowski’s suggestive Instagram photo from last month was sending a subliminal message…

New top coming to a grid near you? Look out!

We hear he makes a mean guacamole…