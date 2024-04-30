The Biden campaign trolls Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis in the best way possible

Ron DeSantis (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ron DeSantis may have suspended his campaign for the White House but the Biden Administration won’t let the Florida Governor forget some of the things he said on the campaign trail.

Over the weekend. DeSantis had a meeting with Donald Trump in Florida. It was reportedly to talk about how DeSantis might support Trump’s re-election bid. It was apparently their first face-to-face meeting since DeSantis suspended his campaign in late January.

Whilst campaigning, DeSantis spoke out over how Donald Trump will praise anyone who—metaphorically—kisses his ring, regardless of their aptitude.

On Monday, on Truth Social, Trump duly sang DeSantis’ praises.

“I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida,” Trump said. “We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida.”

Witkoff is an investor, friend and donor to Trump.

“The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” continued Trump. “Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!”

Biden campaign responds

One of the official Biden campaign social media accounts couldn’t resist juxtaposing these words against a video of DeSantis from a few months ago. In it, DeSantis says Donald Trump would praise even “the most worthless Republican” if they kissed his ring.

DeSantis made a similar comment to NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns in January.

“With Donald Trump, if you don’t kiss the ring, you can be the best governor ever and he’ll trash you,” DeSantis said. “You can be a terrible corrupt politician. But if you kiss his ring, then all of a sudden he’ll praise you.”

Trump’s warm words yesterday for DeSantis are in stark contrast to his language while DeSantis ran as his rival. For much of last year, Trump referred to DeSantis as “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Some wondered how humiliating it must have been for DeSantis to kiss Trump’s ring (and we apologize for putting that image in your mind….).

DeSantis says Florida “will not comply” with Title IX changes

Since dropping out of the race, DeSantis has largely returned to trying to convince the people of Florida that they are his number one priority.

He did, however, take time to remind everyone how opposed he is to LGBTQ+ rights.

Last week he said Florida “will not comply” with changes the Biden administration has made to Title IX.

The changes to Title IX — the first in over 20 years — were announced last week. They add protections for transgender students to the federal civil rights law on sex-based discrimination.

In a video posted to X, DeSantis said, “Florida rejects [President Biden’s] attempt to rewrite Title IX. We will not comply, and we will fight back.

“We are not gonna let Joe Biden try to inject men into women’s activities,” DeSantis continued.

DeSantis’s comments have been echoed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who says his state will also not comply. Yesterday, Texas Attorney General Texas Ken Paxton filed legal action against the Education Department over the changes.

“Texas will not allow Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX at whim, destroying legal protections for women in furtherance of his radical obsession with gender ideology,” Paxton said Monday in a press release. Republican attorneys general in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho are filing similar action.