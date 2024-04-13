Boomer Banks’ bottle, Paul Telfer’s smile & Steven Kelly’s sunscreen

This week Grindr toyed with “AI boyfriends,” Whoopi cracked a gay joke at Lindsey Graham’s expense, and Don Lemon got married in New York City. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jaidus soaked up the sun.
Maverick McConnell fell out of bed.
Jeff Zwally worked out hard.
Paul Telfer posed for Playgirl.
Isai Ortiz got speedo-ready!
Nick Floyd took a bath.
Rob Scott Wilson had coffee.
Rebal D hit the playground.
Fran Tomas stood in the ocean.
Jake Williamson swung weights.
Dallas Steele had a successful Sunday Funday.
Miles Heizer came closer.
Matty Carrington had a seat.
Boomer Banks stayed hydrated.
Steven Kelly took a break.
Luke Truong hogged the mirror.
Karl Schmid woke up in Mumbai.
Stephen Lomas watched the eclipse.
Dominick Whelton went for a run.
Jozea Flores flexed.
Bruno Damásio wore pink.
Sam Gee worked from home.
And Nathan Nuyts stayed in bed.
One Comment
jp47
Someone tell Nick Floyd that most people don’t wear underwear when they take a bath. Also Boomer Banks is going to run out of skin for his tats.