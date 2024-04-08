Don Lemon and Tim Malone get married in NYC and parade down street with jazz band

Newsman Don Lemon, 58, has married his realtor partner Tim Malone, 40, in a ceremony in New York City. The two men tied the knot on Saturday. It was also Malone’s 40th birthday. Afterward, they both posted a photo to their respective social media saying “Just married!”. They were holding their beloved dogs. The pooches wore matching harnesses and tuxedos.

The couple wed at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, officiated.

Afterward, they and their guests walked the short distance to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar for a reception. A traditional Dixieland jazz band accompanied Lemon and Malone on the walk. The men and their guests waved white hankies while the band played.

Besides family members, guests at the wedding included several celebrities. These included: broadcaster Matt Lauer; former CNN boss Jeff Zucker; actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria; music label boss Clive Davis; Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star; Tamron Hall; and The View‘s Joy Behar, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin.

According to People, the wedding ceremony included a unity candle lighting with both men’s moms and a traditional Irish blessing in honor of Malone’s family heritage.

Instead of presents, the couple asked guests to donate to the South Hampton Animal Shelter.

At the start of the day, on his Instagram, Lemon shared a voice message he received from Vice President Kamala Harris extending congratulations to him and Malone. She advised them to always find humor in themselves and each other.

Proposal

The day before, Malone shared a snap to remind people about his proposal exactly five years earlier. Malone attached special tags to their dogs, Boomer and Barkley that read, “Daddy will you marry papa.”

“How could I say no?” Lemon later said.

The two men met eight years ago at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York.

Lemon came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent. After news broke of their engagement in 2019, Lemon told his CNN viewers: “I grew up thinking that I would never be able to be public with my relationships, let alone ever get legally married.

“So for me this is doubly thrilling and just a wee bit terrifying. Guess I have to start thinking about children. Talk about a late bloomer.”

Lemon’s difficult 12 months

CNN sensationally let Lemon go in April 2023. It followed allegations from several women saying they found Lemon difficult to work with and sometimes sexist in his views. Shortly before, he had been widely criticized for saying Nikki Hayley was “past her prime”.

In February, it was announced CNN had reached a financial settlement with Lemon over his dismissal to the tune of $24.5 million.

Earlier this year, X (formerly Twitter) announced it had signed Lemon up for an exclusive content deal, similar to the one it has to air interviews by Tucker Carlson. However, that deal fell apart after Lemon interviewed X boss Elon Musk for the first episode and probed him on some of the criticism leveled at him. An unhappy Musk rescinded Lemon’s contract within hours. Lemon’s new online show now airs on YouTube.