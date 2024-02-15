Neil Patrick Harris, Don Lemon, Ricky Martin & others post celebrity Valentine’s messages

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day. A range of gay celebrities took to social media to show some love for their other halves. Check out some of the postings below.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

This April will mark 20 years since Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka started dating. They became dads to twins Gideon and Harper in October 2010 and married in September 2014. On Instagram, Harris said, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my King. David, you’re my best friend, my trusty sidekick, my shoulder to cry on, my favorite comedian, my foxy family man. Thanks for being all the things. I love you, like, a lot. @dbelicious”

Burtka posted a throwback photo (top) of him and Harris when younger, saying, “You will always be my favorite Valentine. I love you so much.@NPH #20yearsthisapril”.

J August Richards and Josh Gbor Richards

Actor J August Richards married musician Josh Gbor last year. He posted a video celebrating their first Valentine’s as a married couple. Watch below.

“Our first Valentine’s Day as The Richards… And although we are married, I ask him to marry me about once a week. My life feels so complete with you now in it, Mr. Richards. Love you forever… Happy Valentine’s Day!!!

Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau

Jackson married his husband Jason Landau in September 2014. In October 2016, they became parents to twins Willow and Ethan.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone

Don Lemon and Tim Malone began dating in 2017. They announced their engagement in 2019. Both men posted an image to Instagram of a framed photo they have of each other in their home.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @timpmalonenyc. You make my life rosy everyday. 🌹 ❤️” said Lemon.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Ferguson and Mikita first met each other at Equinox Gym in West Hollywood in 2009. The men wed in 2013. They have sons, Beckett and Sullivan, born in 2020 and 2022 respectively. They both posted Valentine’s messages marking 15 years since they met.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Bennett met Vaughan in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and sparks flew between the men.

The couple wed in March 2022 in Mexico. Bennett marked Valentine’s with a funny posting highlighting the difference between their first Valentines (flowers and balloons) and their latest (Vaughan emptying the laundry drier), saying, “For some reason, now feels sexier to me.”

Gary Janetti and Brad Goreski

Writer, producer and actor Gary Janetti has been with partner, fashion stylist and television personality Brad Goreski, for 23 years. He marked it with a sweet Instagram post. Alongside a photo of them both in Rio de Janeiro, he said, “Happy 23rd Valentine’s Day, Brad. This is your card. And your gift.”

Brad replied in the comments, saying, “You are the gift.”

Singer and actor Ricky Martin split from his husband Jwan Yosef last year. Marking Valentine’s Day post-divorce can be tricky, but Martin assured fans that he was looking after himself.

“This Valentine’s Day, is all about this guy right here 👆” he said alongside a photo of himself. “So, Happy Valentines Kiki!”