Don Lemon returns with new show promising “honest debate … without the hall monitors”

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon yesterday announced he’s returning with a new show. Following in the footsteps of Tucker Carlson, it will stream on X (formerly Twitter).

On his own X account (where else), Lemon, 57, said, “I’ve heard you and today I’m back bigger, bolder, freer!

“I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors.

“This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

Among those to congratulate Lemon was Tucker Carlson. The latter was sacked by Fox News in the days following its $787 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. The precise reasons for his dismissal have been revealed.

“Congratulations. It’s a new world. Welcome,” tweeted Carlson.

Tulsi Gabbard

Lemon is not the only person to pick up a hosting gig with X. The platform announced yesterday that former Democrat-turned-Independent lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard would be presenting a series of documentaries. It’s also signed sports radio host Jim Rome to host a show five days a week.

X says The Don Lemon Show will stream three times a week in 30-minute episodes that cover politics, sports, culture and entertainment.

Lemon’s new role comes nine months after he was fired by CNN. Coincidentally, it was in the same week that Fox booted Carlson.

Last spring, Lemon faced a barrage of criticism for saying during one CNN segment that Nikki Haley, aged 51, was past her “prime”. Variety also ran a report alleging several incidents in which Lemon, who is gay, had clashed with some of his female colleagues. In April, CNN ousted him. He’s kept a low profile since that time.

It’s not yet known when The Don Lemon Show will start airing.

Don Lemon at the 2023 Native Son awards (Photo: Native Son)

Some observers believe X’s move toward exclusive streaming video is an attempt to win back advertisers. A recent report by Bloomberg estimated the value of X (formerly Twitter) had fallen by 72% since Elon Musk bought it in late 2022.