Can you identify this male celebrity dressed in drag as Kamala Harris for Halloween?

Trick or treat? It was Halloween yesterday, and a number of gay celebrities threw themselves into the spirit of the season.
Among them was former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was almost unrecognizable playing the part of Kamala Harris.
Lemon stood alongside his partner, luxury real estate advisor Tim Malone, who took on the role of Joe Biden. The accompanying caption read, “We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween 🎃👻”
This is a play on Kamala Harris’ famous phone call to Joe Biden after it became apparent they’d won the election in 2020, where she said, “We did it Joe.”
In February, Lemon faced backlash after saying a woman was past her “prime” by the time she hit her 50s. In the wake of that, Variety ran a report with accusations of misogyny against Lemon – allegations he denied. CNN fired Lemon in April. The move left him “stunned” after his 17 years with the network.
Lemon was just one of many gay celebs to dress up for Halloween. Lil Nas X paid tribute to Little Richard (swipe below to see more photos), while James Charles channeled Vincent Van Gogh.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka create a Halloween portrait with their kids every year. This year they went with a Mount Olympus theme.
Karamo Brown dressed up as Cruella DeVille.
Check out some more celebs below.
Of course, now that Halloween is over for another year, the holiday season has officially begun … As Mariah Carey was quick to remind everyone with a late social media posting last night.
It’s…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄 #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/dp6xEs7LTT— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2023
ShaverC
Kamala Harris, truly frightening.
dbmcvey
Nah, she’s great. Mike Johnson is truly frightening.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, “Great”? What has she done to deserve to be called great?
LumpyPillows
She’s not Mike Pence. Mic drop.
dbmcvey
She was elected AG of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Harris served as the junior U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021; she won the 2016 Senate election to become the second African-American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the U.S. Senate, also she’s the first female VP.
What have you done?
ShaverC
dbmcvey, Winning elections does not make someone great. What did she do when she was in office, well she blocked records that could’ve freed some prisoners… why? As a VP she has done absolutely nothing but stutter through nonsensical speeches, constantly repeating herself. Being the first “woman” “woman of color” “woman of East Asian” doesn’t make her a good politician.
abfab
@Saahaver————————–you just described your wretched self to a T.
abfab
For those of us unwilling (smart enough) to read thru an entire SHAVER RANT, i’ll tease out the juicy bits………
”she has done absolutely nothing but stutter through nonsensical speeches, constantly repeating herself.”
Mister P
Dreamy Don Lemon.
abfab
A wonderful display of love and respect for a great American Woman. Thank you Don Lemon. You rock.
graphicjack
I thought it was supposed to be Letitia James. Didn’t get Kamila at all… Don, next time, hire a drag queen to help.
abfab
I would love to go as Chrstiane Amanpour.
MISTERJETT
Cheyene Jackson is faf
bachy
Is that a contemporary video of Mariah? She looks utterly transformed…!
abfab
Mariah’s utters look the same as they always have. OUT THERE. ox
(there go the eardrums)