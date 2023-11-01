Can you identify this male celebrity dressed in drag as Kamala Harris for Halloween?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during a Pride Celebration hosted by the Vice President Of The United States and Mr. Emhoff in collaboration with GLAAD on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Trick or treat? It was Halloween yesterday, and a number of gay celebrities threw themselves into the spirit of the season.

Among them was former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was almost unrecognizable playing the part of Kamala Harris.

Lemon stood alongside his partner, luxury real estate advisor Tim Malone, who took on the role of Joe Biden. The accompanying caption read, “We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween 🎃👻”

This is a play on Kamala Harris’ famous phone call to Joe Biden after it became apparent they’d won the election in 2020, where she said, “We did it Joe.”

In February, Lemon faced backlash after saying a woman was past her “prime” by the time she hit her 50s. In the wake of that, Variety ran a report with accusations of misogyny against Lemon – allegations he denied. CNN fired Lemon in April. The move left him “stunned” after his 17 years with the network.

Lil Nas X honors Little Richard

Lemon was just one of many gay celebs to dress up for Halloween. Lil Nas X paid tribute to Little Richard (swipe below to see more photos), while James Charles channeled Vincent Van Gogh.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka create a Halloween portrait with their kids every year. This year they went with a Mount Olympus theme.

Karamo Brown dressed up as Cruella DeVille.

Check out some more celebs below.

Of course, now that Halloween is over for another year, the holiday season has officially begun … As Mariah Carey was quick to remind everyone with a late social media posting last night.