The “hate gay Halloween parties” meme reveals Gay Twitter™’s most niche (& hilarious) costumes this year

It’s an age-old adage: “Halloween is gay Christmas.”
The hallowed eve brings together all the parts of life the LGBTQ+ community loves: parties, wigs,
ghosting ghost things, and the opportunity to be someone else, just for one night.
To be fair, the assumed tradition is that of cult-favorite teen film Mean Girls: “Halloween is the one night of the year when a
girl gay can dress like a total slut, and no other girls gays can say anything about it.”
And on the app formerly known as Twitter, there have been no shortage of spandex nor jockstraps this year.
According to Visual Capitalist, the most popular Halloween costumes this year include Barbie (and Ken), Spider-Man, Wednesday Addams, Taylor Swift, and Princess Peach.
But we all know that the LGBTQ+ community isn’t going to go for the obvious. And the gays who opted for a less-slutty costume weren’t just settling for a cowboy costume from a ripped open bag at Spirit Halloween.
Thus, a meme was born.
Yes, Halloween is an opportunity to show off our bodies and chug pumpkin spice IPAs, but it’s also a chance for us to flex our most niche and specific pop-culture references. And then bring them to life with startling accuracy.
The “hate going to gay Halloween parties” meme took over social media this past Halloweekend.
And even Lynda Carter, LGBTQ+ supreme ally and Wonder Woman herself, weighed in.
Some of the best costumes were hilarious twists on iconic allies, like Nurtec-hawking Lady Gaga.
On the other hand, other outfits were deep internet references that could only be understood by the chronically online.
And yet, some were just off-the-wall crazy… like this absolute bonkers twist on Björk’s infamous swan dress from the 2001 Academy Awards.
Thank god Halloween only happens once a year –– and that it’s not over just yet.
Check out more our favorite uber-specific gay Halloween costumes below.
One Comment
dbmcvey
I love Lynda Carter more every day!