The “hate gay Halloween parties” meme reveals Gay Twitter™’s most niche (& hilarious) costumes this year

It’s an age-old adage: “Halloween is gay Christmas.”

The hallowed eve brings together all the parts of life the LGBTQ+ community loves: parties, wigs, ghosting ghost things, and the opportunity to be someone else, just for one night.

To be fair, the assumed tradition is that of cult-favorite teen film Mean Girls: “Halloween is the one night of the year when a girl gay can dress like a total slut, and no other girls gays can say anything about it.”

And on the app formerly known as Twitter, there have been no shortage of spandex nor jockstraps this year.

hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re ina garten’s florist michael — alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2023

According to Visual Capitalist, the most popular Halloween costumes this year include Barbie (and Ken), Spider-Man, Wednesday Addams, Taylor Swift, and Princess Peach.

But we all know that the LGBTQ+ community isn’t going to go for the obvious. And the gays who opted for a less-slutty costume weren’t just settling for a cowboy costume from a ripped open bag at Spirit Halloween.

Thus, a meme was born.

Yes, Halloween is an opportunity to show off our bodies and chug pumpkin spice IPAs, but it’s also a chance for us to flex our most niche and specific pop-culture references. And then bring them to life with startling accuracy.

The “hate going to gay Halloween parties” meme took over social media this past Halloweekend.

And even Lynda Carter, LGBTQ+ supreme ally and Wonder Woman herself, weighed in.

I could never hate a gay Halloween party. Too many people dressed like me — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 29, 2023

Some of the best costumes were hilarious twists on iconic allies, like Nurtec-hawking Lady Gaga.

I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you’re Lady Gaga in the NURTEC ODT migraine medication commercial? pic.twitter.com/p5Myojq5IK — Jeff D (@jeffdingy) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you’re Swedish pop icon Robyn from her “Call Your Girlfriend” music video. pic.twitter.com/pA7p2ynRDU — Bimini Bombachas (@Leoneon84) October 29, 2023

Hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you're Jennifer Coolidge as Peppa Pig in White Lotus season 2 pic.twitter.com/OUsZjTgL32 — David Parke (@dparke) October 29, 2023

On the other hand, other outfits were deep internet references that could only be understood by the chronically online.

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Bob the Drag Queen and Peppermint on IG Live “oh the fracking? No, no, not that?” pic.twitter.com/9iL44ipN5L — Javy Rodriguez (@javyxrodriguez) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re big miss steak pic.twitter.com/mbrWyjDMMR — Mark Glasgow Illustration (@MGlasgowGoods) October 29, 2023

And yet, some were just off-the-wall crazy… like this absolute bonkers twist on Björk’s infamous swan dress from the 2001 Academy Awards.

I hate gay people at Halloween because what the do you mean you're going as…….. a swan(?) wearing a björk dress(?) who is also wearing a swan dress? idek… pic.twitter.com/fGh2hhsFKU — mateo? (@melofknblonde) October 29, 2023

Thank god Halloween only happens once a year –– and that it’s not over just yet.

Check out more our favorite uber-specific gay Halloween costumes below.

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re jennifer lawrence crying on hot ones, what do you— WHAT DO YOU MEAN?? pic.twitter.com/jmX96QUwVE — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Renee Rapp’s Sweetgreen campaign pic.twitter.com/JSfXbCa91x — RIP Julie Chen's new Bob #BB25 ??? (@ryewalks) October 29, 2023

hate going to gay halloween parties, what do you mean you’re the anchovy in Alison Roman’s shallot pasta — alex (@alex_abads) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the lockers from Bottoms (2023) pic.twitter.com/dk6RVR08Wg — esl (@sk8r_l8r) October 29, 2023

i hate gay halloween parties it’s like what do you mean you’re a coaster from West Elm pic.twitter.com/5wq6IVoEW6 — Jason Sweeten (@jason_sweeten) October 29, 2023

I hate gay halloween parties. What do you mean you’re RuPaul in the Weakest Link 2001? pic.twitter.com/xwJjARDlFR — chaotic virgo ??? (@geogayphy) October 28, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties what do you mean you’re Yolanda’s Fridge https://t.co/LG5P7A4cIP — jacques (@flamencolambada) October 30, 2023

I hate gay people at halloween what do you mean you’re jami gertz in twister (for the second time) pic.twitter.com/lDPZS2cW51 — Jean Shart (@Thott_Disick) October 29, 2023

I hate gay Halloween parties like what do you mean you’re Katy Perry and Rihanna sandwich in up-and-coming singer Grimes backstage at her pre-Grammys concert held at the House of Blues on Friday (January 24) in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/dAX6toukvc — manuel (@Manvardu) October 28, 2023

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re girl wearing a skirt as a top from Hilary Duff’s 2008 anti bullying PSA — empanada daddy (@empanadadaddy23) October 28, 2023

I hate gay people at Halloween what the fuck do you mean you're going as Theresa May crying in her car https://t.co/NWKHXZAfRH — D ? N I E L (@GayAndEvil) October 28, 2023

gay Halloween costumes are so annoying, what do you mean you're dressed up as incel(l) and excel pic.twitter.com/C7b8mACGoH — Jason (@jtlnrj) October 30, 2023

i hate going to gay halloween parties wdym you’re going as wendy williams on the masked singer https://t.co/hqoBCqkrFL — omar ?? (@tren2nowhere) October 29, 2023

i hate gay halloween parties it’s like what do you mean you’re the starbucks iced lemon loaf? pic.twitter.com/Wqp3xm4IyH — germ (@xcx_germ) October 30, 2023