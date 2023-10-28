The gays are ready for Halloween & their costumes are giving all the spandex & thirst you can handle

Halloween may just be the gayest holiday of them all, but some users of the app formerly known as Twitter aren’t getting their hopes up about the costumes the gays serve.

“Gays’ ideas of Halloween costumes are always so bad because they’re too specific,” @empanadadaddy23 tweeted last month. “No one will get the reference and they all execute it terribly. It’s always just some party city wig and a shirt. … ‘What do you mean you don’t know who I am? I’m clearly girl wearing a skirt as a top from the Hilary Duff anti-bullying gay PSA.’”

In fact, now there’s a whole meme about über-specific gay Halloween costumes:

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re lady gaga at the 2:53 mark of the judas music video — lia ? (@beeefyfridgers) October 25, 2023

hate going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re Hilary Duff dancing to her song, "With Love" at 8:45 in the morning on the TODAY show — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) October 26, 2023

hate going to gay halloween parties, like what do you mean you’re princess diana in 1994 wearing her revenge dress the same evening that charles admitted on national television to cheating on her? — timmy (@timmy_nicks) October 26, 2023

love going to gay halloween parties like what do you mean you’re luann de lesseps getting arrested in palm beach — Grindr (@Grindr) October 26, 2023

So how did the gay Halloween costumes this year turn out? Too niche? Too broad?

Scroll down and see for yourself. (We’re just happy to see some skin-tight or skin-baring get-ups.)

Can’t wait to see all the basic gays in their Spider-Man costumes for Halloween.



Hi, I’m basic gays pic.twitter.com/b5a2Bdiejg — Jack (@JTCymru) October 26, 2023

I can make your Bedrock pic.twitter.com/YbRNmWmK0S — sea-bear (@Seabear95) October 13, 2023

so far so good on my halloween costume (gay satan) pic.twitter.com/aieJAMeV9U — he/him (@blairkitsch) October 17, 2023

Halloween costume preview… it’s kinda a vibe pic.twitter.com/jwVdTR2BA1 — The Queer Monkey (3 am Edition) (@TheQueerMonkey) October 21, 2023

Working on my costume… it’s “if suspiria 2018 had a gay guy in it” pic.twitter.com/hT6K29cCf3 — kate buss (@thankyouisaac) October 22, 2023

this pic does so well w the gays on tinder that i had to put in my bio that it’s a halloween costume and i know nothing about football pic.twitter.com/HRZ1lLJ8KJ — george (@gampawe) October 8, 2023

Has the perfect Halloween costume been right in front of me all along? pic.twitter.com/mp5X0HmJfy — Rory Michaelson (@RoryMichaelson) October 22, 2023

I have a basic gay Halloween party and I was wondering if this outfit ticks all the boxes ?? pic.twitter.com/nYp44DshZb — Daniel Celis (@Danielcelis08) October 5, 2023

Taking a stroll down Sesame Street with my partner in crime! ?? #fantasyfest #halloween pic.twitter.com/1bPowBsPxQ — Same Sex. Different Travel. (@fagabond) October 27, 2023

Green and Red Arrow – Halloweenie 2023 pic.twitter.com/cMwcVB7e25 — Cody Scheller (@CodyAScheller) October 19, 2023

Le costume d'Halloween est bientôt prêt … ? pic.twitter.com/I34kqFzPev — Séblouissant ? (@seblouissant) October 26, 2023