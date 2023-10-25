Omar Ayuso flashes his hairy pits & strips to his underwear in sizzling new photo shoot

As if Omar Ayuso’s return to Élite wasn’t already riling up his fanbase, now he’s baring nearly all in a sultry fashion-forward photo shoot.
The out 25-year-old returned to the blockbuster Netflix series for season 7 – which debuted last week – after previously exiting the young adult Spanish-language drama for one season.
And while his beloved gay character of Omar Sanaa has now found romance with new arrival Joel (played by fellow Spanish hunk Fernando Lindez), the drama continues as Joel is also hooking up with Iván (Brazilian hottie André Lamoglia). Élite being Élite and we love it!
While Ayuso may be getting hot and heavy on TV, in real life he’s also raising temperatures in various states of undress in a new set of photos for the fashion publication Behind the Blinds.
The actor shared a racy image from the shoot struggling with a pair of tight-whitey underwear while rocking a pair of Mason Margiela gloves and black Motogu boots. It’s quite the leggy lewk and he more than pulls it off. No pun intended.
Ayuso further teased the getup with the caption: “can’t get you out of my head – kylie minogue.”
Ayuso clocked a few avant-garde ensembles, including: a minidress by Romain Kremer that also gave a glimpse of his briefs, a Prada jacket that he wore in lieu of pants, and a pair of red booty shorts that attempted to distract from his shirtless torso and hirsute armpits.
The editorial was lensed by photographer Daniel Riera and styled by Jonathan Huguet.
We bet Naomi Campbell would approve of all of Ayuso’s supermodel poses!
While Ayuso is no stranger to showing off his physique on TV, in magazines, and in thirst traps, he is conflicted about his relationship with social media.
“I am deeply addicted to Instagram. And my struggle in recent months has been to spend as little time as possible on Instagram, to make as little use as possible, because the reality is… Instagram, it’s a weapon. And it is a weapon with which I hurt myself,” he recently said to GQ Espana.
“I spend many hours comparing myself to what I see, showing myself in a way that I really don’t want to show myself. If I stop to think about the way I show myself in the photos, this kind of overexposure of the body, this hypersexualization… it is not consistent with my values or with how I want my life and my world to be.”
He added: “I am working hard to make my relationship with sex healthier. And generationally, whether you’re gay or not, I think Instagram also plays a role. Instagram is basically Grindr or Tinder.”
FreddieW
I can see why he says he wants a healthier relationship with sexuality. The dresses are unfortunate, and that thing on his head reminds me of the Q-Anon shaman, who also had a great body and did dumb things with it.
1967Man
Hard pass.
WillParkinson
I’m sure he’s crying himself to sleep.
1967Man
I’m sure he’s smoking, growing his unibrow, and biting his nails as he cries.
inbama
Gotta say the new “Elite” season is way better than last year.
My favorite is Eric (who’s even more mentally disturbed than Omar) played by the adorable Russian actor Gleb Abrosimov.
bachy
Omar: did you receive the Blue Nile Diamond Link Bracelet In 14k White Gold I sent as a gift through your representation? Why have you not answered my calls? I’ve tried to contact you over 700 times and all I get is a busy signal. Please reply at your earliest convenience. Urgent!!! You and I should be together forever. – bachy
Rikki Roze
Queerty should do the poor guy (and its readers) a favor and stop posting these awful photographs of him. As he says, he’s addicted to Instagram and comparing his physical image to other people’s physical image. So help him out by not posting any more photos of him in Queerty. Please.
Kangol2
Good old Queerty feeds off stuff like this. Someone suggested he break with Instagram and I agree. He’s got money, he can find a quiet spot somewhere (a Greek island, a town off a Norwegian fjord, a scenic town in northereastern Brazil, etc. and focus on healing and a healthier relationship with his body and spirit, and chill.
MISTERJETT
but what about those people who want to see photographs of him?
MSM
I am still waiting for the super hot pics from his photoshoot. These are laugh inducing.
inbama
Well, he and the rest of the Season 7 cast (with one murdered exception) are coming back for Season 8.
So expect more photos.
Or maybe Queerty can contact Fernando Líndez (Ivan’s boyfriend Joel) and Gleb Abrosimov (Eric) to pose for some “thirst traps.”