Omar Ayuso talks Instagram thirst traps & “working hard to make my relationship with sex healthier”

Summer may be over but ‘Elite’ hunk Omar Ayuso is doing his part to keep the temperature hot AF.
in quotes
3 Comments
Fahd
Thank you for the Omar Ayuso post. It reminded me that today is the Netflix release date for Elite season 7. I nearly forgot.
Ayuso sounds like he’s got some addiction issues going on, at least with regard to Instagram and sex, and I applaud him for discussing them openly. I hope he finds his center soon.
Rikki Roze
I don’t understand why some guy’s feel the need to tell the world about their sexual addiction issues. I mean, if you are not happy with your addictions, get a therapist and work on them. How does posting half naked photos of yourself and “confessing” your addictions through social media help? I don’t know who Omar Ayuso is, I don’t want to know who he is, and I certainly don’t want to know about his sexual addictions. Jeez.
JClark
I applaud him for trying to be healthy, but “trying to be on Instagram as little as possible” = zero time. It’s really that simple. Same for all social media. You’ll live.