Omar Ayuso savored the last bit of summer by airing out his hairy pits & we’re deep inhaling

Summer may be over but Omar Ayuso is doing his part to help keep the temperature up.

The 25-year-old Spanish actor is less than a month away from making his triumphant return to Netflix‘s teen telenovela Élite, and pushed back on the the imminent arrival of fall by indulging in some last minute sultry thirst trapping on social media.

Gracias, papi!

Ayuso shared his latest shirtless shenanigans as part of an artistic video to commemorate spending the last weekend of summer with pals.

In the clip, the hunk can be seen savoring the final moments of the season by taking in the seaside sunsets, laying in the sun, swirling an ice cream treat, and stretching his slender physique into the sky.

Ayuso captioned the post, “Last weekend of summer,” and tagged his friend Lalo, who filmed the short film.

Ayuso’s lazy summer weekend comes as he’s looking to have quite the busy fall.

His new indie movie On the Go recently premiered to positive reviews at the Locarno Festival in Italy and is continuing on the film circuit before being released in theaters next year.

In the gritty road film, Ayuso plays a character named Jonathan who deals with his abandonment issues by hooking up on Grindr. Sounds relatable!

Watch the trailer below:

After stepping away from Élite at the end of season 5, Ayuso is returning to the role of Omar Sanaa for the show’s upcoming seventh season.

Ayuso, who originated the gay character in season one, exited following the death of his best friend, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla). The official synopsis discloses how Omar has been struggling in the aftermath of Samuel’s untimely passing and returns to the halls of the show’s fictional high school, Las Encinas, to confront his demons.

Part of Omar’s healing will also involve starting a friendship with new student Joel (played by hottie Fernando Líndez), so you can expect the fireworks will continue to fly on screen.

Season seven of Élite starts streaming October 20th on Netflix, but check out more shots of Ayuso’s hot gay summer below: