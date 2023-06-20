Meet the new hunks of ‘Élite’ season 7 now that Manu Ríos has left the Netflix series

It may be the start of summer, but school is ready to begin at Las Encinas.

Over the weekend, Netflix finally gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming seventh season of its blockbuster Spanish teen telenovela. The series, which premiered in 2018, follows the lives of students at an exclusive Madrid private school and has launched the careers of hunky heartthrobs like Omar Ayuso, Aron Piper, André Lamoglia, and breakout star Manu Ríos.

With the upcoming season set to premiere October 20th, a steamy trailer showed the cast falling from the sky, running frantically, and, because this is Elite, making out with each other.

Watch the moody teaser below:

Noticeably absent in the clip is Ríos, who left the series following the events of the show’s sixth season finale. We’re still not OK with this!

The 24-year-old previously disclosed his time on the streaming series had come to an end and has since moved on to star alongside daddy legend Pedro Pascal in the highly-anticipated queer Western A Strange Way of Life.

OG cast member Ayuso, who initially left at the end of the show’s fifth season, is back alongside other returning favorites like Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Álvaro de Juana (Didac), and Ander Puig (Nico).

In addition to Brazilian bisexual pop goddess Anitta, several new male hotties have been added to the roster of students to make sure the heat is raised to full throttle.

While season 7 of Elite is still months away, get acquainted with the new studs set to roam the halls of Spain’s hottest fictional high school.

Fernando Lindez

Lindez is a Spanish model who definitely knows how to give Zoolander realness and has walked the runway for major fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Emporio Armani. The 22-year-old also previously starred on the teen series SKAM España.

Based on Elite‘s new teaser, it looks like Lindez will be getting into some compromising positions with Ayuso on the show’s upcoming season. We can hardly wait!

Alejandro Albarracín

Albarracín is an established actor in his Spanish homeland having starred in a slew of shows in movies since 2000, including: 4 Estrellas, The Innocent, and + de 100 Mentiras.

Although details of his character on Elite are still unknown, since he’s 40 years hold, it’s safe to say he won’t be playing a student on the show.

With this gorgeous looks and muscular physique, the actor keeps his over 40K fans on Instagram satiated with routine shots of his fitness regimen. And though he hasn’t disclosed any specifics of his romantic life, Albarracín shared a Pride message in 2020 in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Gleb Abrosimov

Abrosimov is a Russian model who is signed to the Elite modeling agency (no affiliation with the Netflix series).

According to IMDB, Elite is Abrosimov’s first acting credit. The name and background of his character is still unknown, but he’s sure to bring the heat this season if his Instagram has anything to say about it.