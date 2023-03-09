‘Élite’ casts a major queer pop star for season 7 & the gays are losing it

The upcoming final season of Élite is gearing up to be hotter than ever.

Netflix’s blockbuster Spanish-language teen telenovela is already known for employing a diverse, beautiful cast of young stars to portray the students at ultra-exclusive private school Las Encinas – you know, like Manu Ríos, Omar Ayuso, and André Lamoglia – and is now adding a gorgeous bisexual musical artist to the mix.

Brazilian pop star and 2023 Queerties Anthem nominee Anitta will be amping up the hotness and the drama for season 7 of the show.

On Thursday, Netflix shared the first press images of the “Me Gusta” singer looking flawless as she posed amid the different sets that make up the fictional high school.

“A ‘Girl from Rio’ is about to arrive at Las Encinas,” Netflix captioned the photos on social media. “@Anitta is joining the cast of Élite Season 7.”

In addition to making bop after bob in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, Anitta has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in her native Brazil and beyond. So, obviously reactions to the casting news had queers around the world in a total frenzy.

The global praise needs no translation:

Details on what character Anitta will play have not been revealed, but there are rumors the role could see her linking up with Iván, played by fellow Brazilian hottie André Lamoglia.

On the show, Iván is bisexual and was in a passionate romance with Manu Ríos’ character Patrick. But now that Ríos has allegedly left the series, Iván is free to play the field. Not that that ever stopped him before!

Despite Anitta being beloved by millions, some fans expressed a bit of outrage that she may be playing a teen high school student at the ripe old age of 29.

Check out some of the ageist objections:

Since specifics about Anitta’s character have yet to be revealed, one shouldn’t necessarily assume she’s playing a student. But even if she did it wouldn’t be so far-fetched considering most of the Euphoria cast is 25 and above. And besides, historically, 30-year-olds have been playing teens for decades, just look at Stockard Channing (Rizzo) in Grease and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) on Beverly Hills, 90210.

Regardless, the Elite news just adds to Anitta’s continued meteoric rise that follows appearances on HBO Max’s Legendary, Carpool Karaoke, and in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4.

Musically, Anitta has collaborated with everyone from Maluma to Cardi B, and famously worked with Madonna on her 2019 Madame X song “Faz Gostoso.”

Last year, Anitta admitted meeting the Queen of Pop caused her to have an averse physical reaction, which Andy Cohen labeled “Madonnarrhea.” True story.

Watch Anitta describe her explosive–and hysterical–interaction with Madonna:

While a premiere date for season 7 of Élite has yet to be announced, all prior six seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.