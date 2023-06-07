‘Elite’ stud André Lamoglia can’t keep his shirt on while vacationing with his pals & it’s glorious

credit: Instagram

André Lamoglia has begun his hot boy summer!

After the Elite hunk wrapped up work on the seventh and final season of the hit Netflix Spanish telenovela in March, Lamoglia returned to his native Brazil and appears to be enjoying every second of his time off under the sun.

Or in the rain, as his latest snaps showed him flaunting his shirtless, ripped physique while getting caught in a sizzling hot downpour.

Alexa, play “Rain On Me”:

In addition to flaunting his buff biceps, abs and pecs, Lamoglia shared snaps swimming in a luxurious pool, riding in a jeep, and taking a dip with his boys in a natural rock pool off the beach.

The group was vacationing in Fernando de Noronha, a volcanic archipelago approximately 200 miles off the coast of mainland Brazil. He captioned the slideshow: “Little sunshine, Noronha…We like the rain also.”

We like it too. Now, how do we get invited next time?

Let’s get soaking wet:

André Lamoglia com seus amigos via Victor Lamoglia no Instagram Stories (05/06).



?| Fernando de Noronha, Brasil. pic.twitter.com/6muTPQCohM — André Lamoglia Brasil (@andrelamogliabr) June 6, 2023

Lamoglia has been heating up screens since making his debut as Ivan Carvalho on season 5 of Elite. He became a hit with fans for his adorable good looks and his irresistible chemistry with Manu Ríos’ character of Patrick Blanco Commerford.

While initially just friends, the ridiculously hot duo soon took their relationship to the next level. Patrick and Ivan (aka Patriván or Ivántrick) weathered ups and downs during season 6 of the Spanish-language series and kept everyone’s hearts racing.

Now with Ríos not returning for the show’s upcoming seventh season, it’s up to Lamoglia to find ways to raise temperatures all on his own.

We don’t think he’ll have any problems.

André Lamoglia em Fernando de Noronha ? pic.twitter.com/mrVDnY9qe7 — André Lamoglia Brasil (@andrelamogliabr) June 4, 2023

Although plot details of the show’s final season has been kept under wraps, we know hottie Omar Ayuso is back after previously exiting the show at the end of the show’s 5th season. He’s the only one of the original cast scheduled to return for the show’s swan song.

Also set to shake things up inside the halls of Las Encinas is bisexual pop sensation Anitta, who is being added to the show’s cast in an unknown role.

Lamoglia previously hinted how the final episodes may be some of the show’s hottest.

“I was reading a new episode that came out this week that has a lot of tension,” he told CNN Brazil in February. “I read it on the plane and I was like ‘holy sh*t’! I even had to take a breath. I really enjoyed it.”

While Netflix hasn’t announced an official premiere date, we’ve got our fingers crossed that season 7 drops sometime this fall.

Until then, check out more of Lamoglia living his best life in these social media snaps:

NORONHE-SE! — André Lamoglia está manhã via Instagram Stories (04/06).



?| Fernando de Noronha, Brasil. pic.twitter.com/mzCVIDDAWj — André Lamoglia Brasil (@andrelamogliabr) June 4, 2023

O PULO DO PEIXÃO ?— ?| André Lamoglia via Instagram stories (06/06)



? Fernando de Noronha pic.twitter.com/fUsWwiZerf — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) June 6, 2023

FRIENDS EM NORONHA ?— André Lamoglia, Victor Lamoglia, Antonio Savi e Thiago Clevelario em Fernando de Noronha



?| Fernando de Noronha



?| Thiago Clevelario via Instagram stories (06/06) pic.twitter.com/KHxHLPq6PZ — André Lamoglia Info (@Infoandrela) June 6, 2023