PHOTOS: A Sizzling salute to Omar Ayuso’s flaming hot Instagram feed

If you thought the reign of Elite’s Omar Ayuso’s rugged sex appeal ended with his departure from the series, babe, you might want to follow the Spanish actor on Instagram.

The even better news? Ayuso is reprising his role as Omar Shanaa for the final season, making him the only OG still present. That’s considered royalty in the Housewives universe.

Starring in one of the gayest and sexiest hit TV shows ever has put Ayuso on our radar, but he keeps us refreshing his feed all on his own. Whether it’s the hair on his chest or between his eyebrows, we can’t explain the actor’s alluring essence.

Clearly, others like him, too, because Ayuso is now coming to the big screen. The 25-year-old recently shared a new promo showing himself amid the throes of passion from his upcoming Spanish-language movie, One the Go.

Elite might actually be the Hollywood school for becoming a gay sex icon, so we’re looking back on Ayuso’s hottest photos sizzling on Instagram.

Grab a tall glass of cold water and check out our favorite spicy pics from Omar’s Instagram page…