PHOTOS: An appreciation post about Manu Ríos’ plunging male cleavage

Manu Ríos knows shirtless thirst traps are for amateurs.
While the Spanish actor may have rose to fame in part for his steamy topless scenes on Netflix‘s blockbuster telenovela Élite, Manu has recently taken to flashing his rippling muscles in a more demure and fashion-forward manner that still gets everyone hot and bothered in all the right ways.
Over the last two years, Manu has worked the red carpet in a barrage of sexy plunging ensembles that flaunted his chiseled chesticles and challenged the norms of just how low men are willing to go.
In fact, not since the rise and fall of American Apparel’s Deep V-Neck has man-cleavage (or should we say Manu-cleavage?) been so proudly and unapologetically displayed for mass consumption.
From coast to coast and around the world, Manu has been the low-cut neckline king the world has been waiting for. All hail!
Now, without any further ado, click through to bear witness to Manu Ríos’ skintastic fashion slays …
Cannes Film Festival, France – May 17, 2023
Manu’s décolletage almost made us forget that Pedro Pascal missed the A Strange Way of Life premiere.
El Silencio (Muted) premiere, Madrid – May 4, 2023
A shirt underneath his blazer would completely destroy this lewk. Manu’s not being thirsty, just very practical.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles – March 12, 2023
Even when he does wear a shirt, Manu’s natural heat causes them to start disintegrating.
Jacquemus fashion show, Paris – December 12, 2022
Sometimes a nip slip is not a wardrobe malfunction.
The Fashion Awards, London – December 5, 2022
A cold winter evening in England had Manu really bundling up — only three buttons were undone!
Saint Laurent fashion show, Paris – September 27, 2022
Sheer beauty. Yes, it’s a terrible pun, but also a complete fact.
Met Gala, New York – May 2, 2022
Surgeon General’s Warning: Do not attempt to wear a glittery lace pant suit unless you are Manu Ríos.
Malaga Film Festival, Spain – March 19, 2022
Technically, he did button to the top.
La Edad De La Ira premiere, Madrid – February 23, 2022
The Seinfeld “puffy shirt” reboot we’ve been waiting 30 years to see.
Milan Fashion Week, Italy – June 18, 2022
Such a hot mesh!