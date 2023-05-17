midnight snacc

PHOTOS: An appreciation post about Manu Ríos’ plunging male cleavage

By
Manu Rios side-by-side images

Manu Ríos knows shirtless thirst traps are for amateurs.

While the Spanish actor may have rose to fame in part for his steamy topless scenes on Netflix‘s blockbuster telenovela Élite, Manu has recently taken to flashing his rippling muscles in a more demure and fashion-forward manner that still gets everyone hot and bothered in all the right ways.

Over the last two years, Manu has worked the red carpet in a barrage of sexy plunging ensembles that flaunted his chiseled chesticles and challenged the norms of just how low men are willing to go.

In fact, not since the rise and fall of American Apparel’s Deep V-Neck has man-cleavage (or should we say Manu-cleavage?) been so proudly and unapologetically displayed for mass consumption.

From coast to coast and around the world, Manu has been the low-cut neckline king the world has been waiting for. All hail!

Now, without any further ado, click through to bear witness to Manu Ríos’ skintastic fashion slays …

View Full Post

Cannes Film Festival, France – May 17, 2023

Manu Rios in a white plunging sweater on the red carpet

Manu’s décolletage almost made us forget that Pedro Pascal missed the A Strange Way of Life premiere.

View Full Post

El Silencio (Muted) premiere, Madrid – May 4, 2023

Manu Rios in white blazer

A shirt underneath his blazer would completely destroy this lewk. Manu’s not being thirsty, just very practical.

View Full Post

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Los Angeles – March 12, 2023

Manu Rios in a black blazer

Even when he does wear a shirt, Manu’s natural heat causes them to start disintegrating.

View Full Post

Jacquemus fashion show, Paris – December 12, 2022 

Manu Rios in a cream blazer

Sometimes a nip slip is not a wardrobe malfunction.

View Full Post

The Fashion Awards, London – December 5, 2022

Manu Rios in a green velvet blazer

A cold winter evening in England had Manu really bundling up — only three buttons were undone!

View Full Post

Saint Laurent fashion show, Paris – September 27, 2022

Manu Rios in a sheer black blouse

Sheer beauty. Yes, it’s a terrible pun, but also a complete fact.

View Full Post

Met Gala, New York – May 2, 2022

Manu Rios in a black lace top

Surgeon General’s Warning: Do not attempt to wear a glittery lace pant suit unless you are Manu Ríos.

View Full Post

Malaga Film Festival, Spain – March 19, 2022

Manu Rios in a black blazer

Technically, he did button to the top.

View Full Post

La Edad De La Ira premiere, Madrid – February 23, 2022

Manu Rios in a lacy sheer top

The Seinfeld “puffy shirt” reboot we’ve been waiting 30 years to see.

View Full Post

Milan Fashion Week, Italy – June 18, 2022

Manu Rios in a sheer t-shirt

Such a hot mesh!

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11