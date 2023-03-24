‘Élite’ hunks Omar Ayuso & André Lamoglia share major update about the show’s final season

credit: Instagram

The end is near for Élite.

Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish teen telenovela has been tantalizing viewers since launching back in 2018, so it’s no surprise that fans have been in a chokehold waiting to see what the show’s upcoming 7th and final season will serve up.

Although breakout stud Manu Ríos (Patrick) won’t be bringing his smoldering good looks back to the halls of Élite‘s fictional private school Las Encinas, his equally gorgeous on-screen lover André Lamoglia (Ivan) won’t have to work too hard to maintain the show’s heat without him.

credit: Netflix

Original cast member Omar Ayuso is also back after exiting following the events of season 5 and we couldn’t be happier to see what his beloved gay character (also named Omar) has been up to since we last saw him.

As we previously reported, Brazilian pop goddess Anitta is joining the series in an unknown capacity, but her badass bisexual beauty will definitely be a welcome addition.

While Netflix has yet to reveal any plot details or a premiere date, members of the cast have now disclosed the series is closer than ever to hitting screens again.

On Thursday, Ayuso and Lamoglia shared photos and video celebrating the final day of shooting marking the end of the show’s production.

Lamoglia got his flowers, literally! The Brazilian hottie shared snaps holding a beautiful bouquet while getting ready to exit Netflix’s studio in Madrid. He included the simple caption, “Gracias, familia.”

While the 24-year-old only joined the cast during season 5, he quickly became a hit with fans for his adorable good looks and his irresistible chemistry with Ríos. Please don’t go, Ivan!

Next up was Ayuso. Holding a speaker to his head while dancing to a Spanish-language banger, the fashion-forward actor paraded around the studio backlot while crew members cheered him on. “End of party,” he captioned the clip. “Thanks team for one more.”

Although the 24-year-old went missing during season 6, he’s the only original cast member expected to appear in the show’s final season. Here’s hoping we get some surprise cameos from other fan favorites characters like Ander (Aron Piper), Rebekah (Claudia Salas), or Carla (Ester Exposito)!

Despite not knowing when we’ll actually get to lay eyes on the final season, Ayuso and Lamoglia’s update prove the series is ever closer to arriving as it enters the post-production editing stage.

Season 6th premiered in November 2022, so we’ve got fingers crossed that 7 drops sometime this fall.

