Lukas Gage goes Instagram official with his new love

Actor Lukas Gage has revealed via his social media that he has a new love in his life. The 28-year-old has become a doggy daddy again.

On Instagram, Gage posted a selection of photos of him and his new dog. In an accompanying caption, he said, “My new son Boris/Bo , i thought i would foster but foster failed and fell in love! thank you @bfas_la and @bestfriends_enespanol for saving him from being put down. adopt don’t shop and help foster if you can.”

Gage tagged the organization Best Friends Los Angeles, which allows people to adopt or foster unwanted animals. We’re guessing Gage intended to foster a pup while a forever home was located… but then fell in love with the animal.

Among those to congratulate Gage was Colton Underwood, another proud dog owner.

“So cute 😍❤️” said the Bachelor alum.

Actress Allison Janney (The West Wing) simply said, “Yes!! ❤️”

We’re not sure if this is an addition to Gage’s household or a replacement. Just over a year ago, he posted photos of himself with another puppy called Dash.

Gage first came to widespread attention with his role in the cult hit Euphoria. He followed this with the TV version of Love, Victor, the Netflix show You, and The White Lotus.

Last year, he posted vacation snaps of himself on holiday in Mexico with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Both men later confirmed they were in a relationship. Following a whirlwind romance, they wed in Las Vegas last April. However, by November, the couple had split. A divorce was finalized soon after.

Gage’s rollercoaster personal life has not knocked his career. He recently played opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie, Roadhouse. You can catch him in the new Netflix show, Dead Boy Detectives, and he’ll also be in the eagerly-awaited horror sequel, Smile 2, out this October.

Following their split, Appleton has reportedly moved on to a new relationship with Argentinean art dealer Federico Debernardi. Gage, meanwhile, was spotted on dating app Hinge in January. We suggest anyone who wants to date him is a fellow dog lover.