Lukas Gage joins the apps & he’s not above throwing some shade at his ex

Lukas Gage is single, and he’s searching for some “real” love on dating app Hinge. Cue the Mary J. Blige!

In case you missed it, The White Lotus actor called it quits with celeb hair stylist Chris Appleton after six months of marriage back in November. RIP Love. 💔

Apart from a sly joke about short-term relationships at a private event, Gage has remained fairly tight-lipped about his divorce… until now.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

The 28-year-old seemingly threw shade at his ex after being flagged down by TMZ in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Referencing viral screenshots from Gage’s new Hinge profile, a reporter asked why he wasn’t on uber-exclusive celeb dating app Raya.

His response? “The real ones, we don’t need any more influencers. We’re good, we’ve done that already.”

Oop! 👀

That being said, we’re sure the Fargo star won’t be hard-pressed to find potential suitors who won’t milk their relationship for views on The Kardashians on “the dating app designed to be deleted.”

Alongside a handful of handsome pics, screenshots of his profile reveal the prompt: “Together we could instagram @lukasgage.” (Never a bad time to increase that follower count!)

Still, his answer to the app’s “best travel story” question might just be the best thing we’ve ever heard.

In fact, Gage even shared the apparent audio from his profile on Twitter X, and it’s a hilarious longwinded story from his BFF and fellow actor Megan Stalter.

https://twitter.com/lukasgage/status/1743414153149313263

“Best travel story? OK, that’s gonna take me longer than 30 seconds,” Stalter begins, before recounting a made-up vacation at a Florida resort with a “really nice slide.”

So nice, in fact, that a daughter named Madeline was left at an airport for three days. (Can someone please green-light a Lukas/Megan buddy comedy ASAP?!)

Speaking of travel stories, Gage also weighed in on the recent White Lotus Season 3 casting news.

Leslie Dibb, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan are all checking in, but Gage is especially excited to watch queer icon Parker Posey.

“That’s my girl,” he told TMZ. “You can’t beat [Jennifer] Coolidge, untouchable. But Parker Posey’s the second best thing you can get.”

We’re sending Lukas good luck in his single journey, especially as he deals with the inevitable dating app screenshots. (Can we leave that in 2023?!)

And for those who don’t get a match on Hinge, you can catch Gage alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime’s upcoming action flick Road House.

i’d be reenacting that white lotus scene so fast https://t.co/IpB40SQ8uj — steven may whovier ? (@steventargaryen) January 5, 2024