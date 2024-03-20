Lukas Gage unloads on his quickie marriage to Chris Appleton & finally addresses cheating rumors

Lukas Gage is spilling the tea on his whirlwind six-month marriage to ex-husband Chris Appleton.

It’s been four months since Appleton filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and now Gage is speaking frankly about tying the knot after dating the celebrity hairstylist for just 60 days.

On April 22, 2023, the duo famously wed wearing furry Chewbacca-esque fuzzy coats in a wild Las Vegas wedding officiated by Appleton’s client and BFF Kim Kardashian.

“I had a manic episode for six months,” the 28-year-old You star told Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live. “The fur coats was a horrible idea.”

When Cohen asked for further explanation as to “what happened,” Gage expressed his own bewilderment with the entire episode.

“I don’t know what went through my head, but we live and we learn,” the Euphoria alum added.

Cohen then brought up the infidelity rumors that surfaced following the couple’s split, which Gage didn’t avoid addressing … sorta.

“There was no cheating,” he replied, before alluding to having a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which prohibited him from elaborating further because “there’s a three-letter thing that I signed.”

Gage then acknowledged getting married so quickly to Appleton was erratic but not completely out of the ordinary for him.

“Yeah, that’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive,” he quipped. “But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

While Gage may not be able to speak freely about the couple’s breakup, he didn’t hold back on Appleton’s hair skills.

During the after show, Cohen asked if Appleton dyed his hair during their marriage.

“I will just say, while that was happening, I’ve never had my hair look like that before,” Gage said.

When Cohen asked if he meant it’s never looked better, Gage clarified. “No. Never looked worse.”

BURN!

Gage’s honest talk about the demise of his marriage comes just days after Appleton debuted the new man in his life.

The 40-year-old Drew Barrymore Show correspondent has been frolicking around Los Angeles with hunky Argentine art dealer Federico Debernardi.

The couple were first spotted attending a party at the hip Chateau Marmont before making a (literal) splash on a beach date in Santa Monica over the weekend.

While their relationship is “very new,” a source told US Weekly that Appleton is “extremely happy with where he is at right now.”

Meanwhile, Gage is laying low and not looking to jump into anything for the time being.

“I took a break from [dating apps],” Gage told TMZ last month. “They’re not for me right now. Right now, I’m finding myself. I’m dating me.”

Like a wise famous drag queen once said, “If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

In lieu of romance, Gage has been keeping busy promoting his new film Road House alongside muscle king Jake Gyllenhaal.

The remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult hit starts streaming March 21st on Amazon Prime.