Jake Gyllenhaal takes a pounding in sweaty new video

Now this is what we call good marketing!

Jake Gyllenhaal is known for dedicating himself wholly when he takes on a role, but he’s taken it to a whole new sweaty level in preparation for Road House.

In the upcoming action flick (based on the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze), the 43-year-old actor portrays a former UFC middleweight fighter who gets a job at, well, a roadhouse.

We already knew Gyllenhaal buffed up a ton for the film, but in this new behind-the-scenes clip, he shows us just how impeccably strong his abs are.

By taking 40 punches to the gut.

We’ll give you a minute….

Shirtless and dripping in sweat, Gyllenhaal asks his stunt team and trainers to “just send people who want to hit me.”

That’s when Steve Brown –– a professional stuntman and All-American wrestler –– gloves up and Gyllenhaal tells him: “You get to do it, Steve, whenever you’d like.”

(Anyone else ever have dreams that started this way?)

Then, Gyllenhaal raises those massive biceps behind his head and lets Brown wallop him 20 times in a row.

His initial reaction? “That was fantastic.” So, Brown delivers another 20 shots.

There’s clearly no denying Gyllenhaal’s insanity dedication. Or rock hard abs.

Later in the clip, the Oscar nominee explains that since they “want the movie to be good,” he’s pulling no punches when it comes to his stunt work. Pun intended.

“What we’re doing is real,” he says, showing off his “red as hell” muscles. “Never been done before, it’s real. We don’t mess around.”

That being said, he does warn us: “Don’t do this at home.” And after taking it like a champ, he jokes to the camera, “Excuse me while I pee blood.”

Honestly, there’s sooo much to unpack here.

And if Gyllenhaal’s wrestling role in 2015’s Southpaw didn’t prove his prowess, this behind-the-scenes peek certainly does.

However, the movie, which hits Prime Video on March 21, is not without controversy.

Director Doug Liman is planning to boycott its premiere after Amazon decided to forego a theatrical release and send it straight to streaming.

The decision, he says, “hurts the filmmakers and stars of Road House who don’t share in the upside of a hit movie on a streaming platform. And they deprive Jake Gyllenhaal –– who gives a career-best performance –– the opportunity to be recognized come awards season.”

Honestly, we’re just mad that we won’t see Gyllenhaal’s rock hard bod on an IMAX screen.

Speaking of which, time for a rewatch.

Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) reactions below.

